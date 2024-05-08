Jake Paul urged to “stop boxing” by world champion ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul has been urged to “stop boxing” by a current world champion as he continues to gear up for his fight with Mike Tyson in July.

Since stepping into the world of boxing and combat sports, Jake Paul has received plenty of criticism – and garnered a fair bit of support too – from both current boxers and legends of the sport.

That has only increased now that the ‘Problem Child’ is getting ready to fight ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in July, as he and the 57-year-old will actually be competing under professional rules. Claims that they’d be wearing headgear and using heavier gloves have been totally dismissed despite the age difference.

Jake is totally in his ability to beat the Heavyweight boxing icon, suggesting he has an “iron chin” to take any and all punches that Tyson throws his way.

Despite that, he doesn’t have the backing of one of boxing’s current Heavyweight icons, Oleksandr Usyk.

The 37-year-old, who is getting ready to fight Tyson Fury and see who is the undisputed Heavyweight king, was speaking to DAZN about a number of boxers past and present when Jake’s name entered the fray.

Usyk didn’t waste much time in the word association game, telling Jake to “stop boxing” before moving on to other names.

The Ukrainian fighter was also asked for his thoughts on KSI, and described the British YouTube star as a “blogger” and nothing else.

Usyk hasn’t been mentioned by Jake when he’s talked about fighting current champions such as Canelo Alvarez and Tyson Fury. Though, who knows, that might have changed now.