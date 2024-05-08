Netflix’s The Circle Season 6 came to an end on May 8, with one lucky contestant being crowned winner of the sixth series.

The highly-awaited sixth season of The Circle premiered on April 17, and fans were treated to endless drama, shocking catfish reveals, unexpected twists, and an AI chatbot causing absolute chaos.

Throughout the experiment, a group of contestants living in isolation communicated via ‘circle chat’ to get to know each other based on their social media profiles. To become a finalist, the players had to form alliances, strategize, plot, and survive a series of ‘blockings.’

On May 8, five lucky contestants found themselves in the final, with one of them crowned the winner of the season, and awarded a life-changing $100,000 in prize money.

Who won The Circle Season 6?

Brandon Baker, aka Olivia, was crowned winner of The Circle Season 6. The nursing assistant managed to successfully catfish as his friend and colleague Olivia.

In fifth place was Lauren, with Jordan following in fourth and Quori-Tyler in third. This narrowed down the competition to Kyle and Brandon, who both formed a strong alliance during the series. “You’re the realest thing I had in The Circle,” Kyle told Brandon, as they stood side by side to find out who had won.

When the result was revealed, tears streamed down Brandon’s face as he hugged runner-up Kyle, who was more than happy for the man behind ‘Olivia.’ Shortly after, the entire cast surrounded him with support as confetti filled the studio.

“You guys have no idea what this money means to me,” the nursing assistant said, after winning the $100,000 prize. “I plan on using this to pay off my mom’s house, just so she doesn’t have to work so hard anymore.”

While this drama-filled 2024 series has come to an end, Netflix previously confirmed that The Circle will be returning for both a sixth and seventh season, which means another installment is on the way.