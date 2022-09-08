‘OTP’ is a word that crops up regularly on Snapchat, but what exactly does it stand for, and when do you use it? Here’s everything you need to know.

After its release in 2011, Snapchat became a hugely popular platform for users to easily exchange disappearing messages and photos, as well as share content with their contact list using the wildly popular ‘stories’ feature.

As with any social media platform, there are a number of different terms and acronyms used on Snapchat that make it faster for people to communicate with each other. However, if you are out of the loop, it can be hard to understand some of the phrases that are commonly used on the platform.

If you’ve seen the term ‘OTP’ used in either direct messages, or someone else’s story, here’s everything you need to know about what it could mean.

Snapchat Snapchat remains a hugely popular way for people to communicate.

What does OTP mean on Snapchat?

OTP has multiple different meanings across the internet, but on Snapchat, it is commonly used to mean ‘On The Phone.’

You are most likely to see it used this way in a private message, for example, if you want to talk to someone but they are too busy, and they want to let you know that they are on the phone. It could also be used when someone is asking to talk to you on the phone.

However, across the internet, OTP is also commonly understood to mean ‘One True Pairing,’ which people use to talk about their favorite couples, so you may see it used in this context on Snapchat, as well.

