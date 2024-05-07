Kick staff want new ban feature to provide even more transparency than Twitch

Kick’s Head of Strategic Partnerships, Andrew Santamaria, is interested in a new feature that will give viewers and streamers more information about their bans.

As the battle between Kick and Twitch rages on, both platforms have been implementing new features and ideas to one-up each other in their fight for streaming supremacy.

Last month, Twitch added a new TikTok-like Discovery feature, while Kick’s staff have been more transparent about suspensions, despite still figuring out how to balance content freedom with moderation.

Now, according to one of the site’s bosses, Andrew Santamaria, Kick could add a new ban feature that would provide even more transparency – something that Twitch has notoriously struggled with.

During one of his recent broadcasts, a fan asked Santamaria to add a feature where banned streamers and their viewers would know how long they have until the ban is completed.

“That’s a great note. There’s nothing wrong with, say someone gets hit with a one-week, or two weeks or a month, to have a countdown. That’s actually a really good idea,” he said.

The Kick staff member added that he would run the suggestion up the ladder to see if it can be added, joking that he would claim it as his own.

“In all seriousness, that’s actually smart. And then if they get hit with another ban, the clock resets to that same spot. I don’t know how our developers will feel about that or other execs, but I think that’s great.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Kick decides to actually add this suggestion, but given the positive response it’s received so far, streamers on the platform could very well have even more information about their bans than other sites provide.

It would also give Kick another edge over Twitch, as even their CEO, Dan Clancy, has admitted that their ban system needs improving and is even looking redo its strike system and find ways to give creators more feedback.