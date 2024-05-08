Love Island USA Season 6: Release date, host & more

The premiere of the sixth season of Love Island USA is quickly approaching and fans can’t wait for all the drama that will come with it.

The summer is fast approaching, and when it comes to reality TV shows that release during the summer, Love Island USA is always at the top of the highly anticipated list.

Just like the many shows within the Love Island franchise, a group of single islanders enter the villa in hopes of winning some money and potentially coming home with a new partner by their side.

Season 5 was filled with drama, from shocking eliminations to a heart race challenge that is still being talked about today. With that being said, who knows what season 6 will bring.

Who is the host of Love Island USA Season 6?

Bravo Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over as the host of Love Island USA

Ariana Madix will be replacing Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland as the new host of the series, marking her first time ever being the host of the TV show. You might recognize Ariana from starring in Vanderpump Rules, or for her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Love Island USA Season 6: Is there a trailer?

On May 7, a teaser trailer was released on the Love Island Instagram and it showed host Ariana receiving a text asking her to host the series, and her excitedly responding “Yes!”.

The short clip followed her as she journeyed from her bed to the beach to get ready to complete her villa duties.

The season is set to premiere on June 11 and will exclusively be available to stream on Peacock. The subscription starts at $5.99 per month, and you also be able to watch Seasons 4 and 5.

If you do not have access to it in your region, you may consider accessing this content via a VPN. If you wish to do so, you can follow our guide to accessing region-locked content.