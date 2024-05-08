Starbucks Japan is selling $15 paper tote bag and this is why

Starbucks in Japan is selling a paper tote bag that looks exactly like the one you get for free with your order, except this one will cost you $15, but this isn’t the first of its kind.

Starbucks has a wide range of merchandise available across all of their stores and bags do occasionally feature. However, Japan have taken this to a whole new level because you can now buy a replica of their classic paper carrier bag that is a little more durable than the original.

You might wonder what the point of this bag is when you can get one for free, but Starbucks is not the first brand to sell these, with brands like Trader Joe’s and Balenciaga selling similar products in the past.

Forget filling it with croissants and cake pops, this bag is designed to be filled with everything you need for a day out, but how does it hold it all?

The bag is made from special paper that can withstand a lot

Soranews24 The bag holds more than just coffee.

Made from chemically treated wood that is broken down into a puree to make a more durable material, this kraft paper shopper is designed to be water-resistant. However, when a journalist in Japan tested the bag, they said that it definitely wouldn’t withstand a day out in the rain. The handles of the bag are also specially reinforced so that they are less likely to break, but reportedly did fray after several uses.

Although aesthetically this bag looks exactly the same as a standard Starbucks carrier bag, it definitely won’t rip or melt from the condensation off your coffee cup like most paper bags do, but it also won’t protect your items from the rain or elements and it doesn’t even close at the top. Despite this though, the bag is sold out in Japan and has fans wondering if it will become a feature in US stores.

Trader Joe’s made one of these bags retailing on eBay for around $20. Balenciaga jumped on the bandwagon too, creating a carrier bag with celebrity grocery store Erewhon. It’s clear that the once mundane carrier bag has become a fashion item in its own right.

If you think $15 for a Starbucks bag is a lot, the Balenciaga bag that is essentially a regular brown paper bag costs a whopping $2000 and has been seen wrapped around the arms of several Kardashians:

WWD Even the Kardashians are jumping on the trend

This is not the first bag that Starbucks in Japan has launched, but others have looked more like regular tote bags and none have mimicked a grocery bag like this one.

If it’s cool for people to post a photo on Instagram of every Starbucks drink they buy, it’s not so much of a stretch to think that people might pay for a tote that looks like a carrier bag, too. However, only time will tell if this special Starbucks item will reach the US.

