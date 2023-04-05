How much is a rose worth on TikTok?

The rose is just one of the many gifts people can send to creators on TikTok to donate to them — here’s everything to know about how much a rose is worth.

TikTok continues to be one of the most popular social media platforms out there, as more and more people flock to the app every day to join in with the latest trends.

The short-form video app has its own live-streaming feature, allowing users who meet certain requirements to go live from their accounts and interact with their followers in real-time. Viewers can comment on the stream, and they are also able to donate using gifts to support the creator.

These virtual gifts are either stickers or AR effects, and they can be bought with TikTok coins, which can be purchased through the in-app store using real money.

The rose is one of the most common gifts people can send during TikTok Live streams, with each gift costing a different amount of TikTok coins. Here’s how much the rose is worth.

How much is a rose on TikTok?

On TikTok, the rose gift costs 1 coin, which equates to about 1.4 US cents.

The rose is one of the cheapest gifts you can send on TikTok Live. Other 1-coin gifts include the TikTok logo, Wishing Bottle, and Ice Cream Cone.

TikTok gifts range in size, with one of the most expensive ones, the lion, being worth about $400 dollars, and one of the most popular ones, the galaxy, being worth $13 – $15.

If you want to donate a gift to a creator, you’ll need to first purchase TikTok coins.

To do this, go to your profile, click on the three lines, then go to ‘Settings and privacy.’ Then, click on the ‘Balance’ tab, and tap ‘Recharge’ next to your balance.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

