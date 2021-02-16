Logo
Twitch streamer scares off robber after attempted break-in during livestream

Published: 16/Feb/2021 17:50

by Michael Gwilliam
empirrre deals with robber during Twitch stream
Twitch/empirrre

Australian Twitch streamer Empirrre found himself in a terrifying situation during a live broadcast on February 16 when a robber tried to break into his home.

Twitch has been home to some pretty crazy incidents caught on stream, such as earthquakes, gunshots being fired, and even swatting. So, while robberies aren’t too out of the norm, they can certainly be scary.

Right before he was going to begin playing Super Seducer, one of Empirrre’s live-in mods, morak_iso, alerted him to get outside right away, prompting the streamer to take action.

After leaving for a moment to speak with the mod, Empirrre returned and whispered quietly, telling his viewers that someone was trying to break in.

Just as fast as he left the first time, the Twitch streamer dashed away, not to be seen until a few minutes later to explain what happened.

“We’re good. Just some dumb b*tch trying to open our front door,” he revealed. “She came back down the f**king street. We had knives and stuff because we live in a really bad area. Really, really, really bad area.”

According to Empirrre, his neighborhood has to contend with all sorts of drugs and break-ins living where he does, so people will often check front doors late at night by checking if they’re unlocked.

“They opened the front screen which made a noise and morak heard it,” he said, referring back to the comment made by the mod. “Had a knife ready for me. He was like, ‘someone’s trying to get into the house.’”

He further added that these type of incidents happen more often than people would think, but luckily they managed to catch the would-be robber after checking all the doors with knives in-hand.

After going out the front door, he noticed that spiderwebs had been broken, indicating someone had tried to open it. Down the road, the streamer and his mod saw a woman with her hoodie on walking quickly down the street.

“That f**king b*tch. She was trying to open house doors, dude,” he said. “You know what’s the funniest thing though? They opened the door, right. This is Australia for you, this is the one thing I don’t agree with. She comes into our house, right, we defend ourselves, we go to jail.”

Following this, the streamer went into a large rant about Australian laws regarding self-defense. In any case, on the bright side, no physical action had to be taken, but clearly, things could have gotten out of hand.

Voice actor goes viral for spot-on Star Wars impressions

Published: 16/Feb/2021 17:18

by Alice Hearing
Voice actor Greg Jones Star Wars impressions
Instagram: thathappychap

A voice actor has gone viral on Reddit after his girlfriend filmed his uncanny impressions of several different Star Wars characters.

It’s impressive when someone can do an accurate impression of any fictional character, but true talent lies in the person who can do every single character from one franchise.

Actor Greg Jones was exposed for his incredible skills when his girlfriend posted a video of him doing as many Star Wars impressions as he could in less than a minute.

He successfully impersonated Kylo Ren, Yoda, C3PO, R2D2, Darth Vader, Old Obi-Wan Kenobi, New Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jabba the Hut, Chancellor Palpatine, and Chewbacca.

Guy does so many Star Wars voices. @thathappychap from r/nextfuckinglevel

The video has subsequently gone viral on Reddit accruing more than 73,000 upvotes on r/nextf***inglevel and more than 23,000 upvotes on r/toptalent.

Fans were amazed at Greg’s impressive range. One person wrote, “I would have his kids, and I’m a dude,” while another fan wrote “Damn, son. Jabba, Chewie, Yoda, and R2D2 are probably the hardest out of the lot and he pretty much nailed all of them. Impressive”

Meanwhile, some were a little less impressed that he failed to include Jar Jar Binks among the plethora of characters, with one person adding a comment that read “Meesa thinks he missed one,” and it seems plenty of people agreed — the comment has almost 10,000 points.

Fans of Greg Jones can find more of his impressions on TikTok where his girlfriend, under their joint account @lucy_and_greg has uploaded two videos of Greg’s Harry Potter impressions too.

@lucy_and_gregImpression times with @thathappychap Harry Potter Edition Part 2 ⚡️#impression #harrypotter #fyp♬ original sound – Lucy Griffiths

He expertly impersonates not only the classics like Snape and Dobby but even can differentiate between the first and second iterations of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore..

Greg has his own personal page too, where he has recently posted sketches where he acts as both Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, and even acts out the scene between Lord Farquad and the Gingerbread Man in Shrek.