Twitch streamer Erobb gets stream sniped and attacked with silly string

Twitch star Erobb was in his car during an IRL stream when he was suddenly stream sniped and then attacked with silly string.

Erobb was IRL streaming on Twitch on April 4, when he decided to park his car and eat some shaven ice he had just bought. However, as he was about to drive off, a mysterious figure was seen leaving their car and approaching his vehicle from behind.

They made it to his car unnoticed by Erobb and then shocked the streamer after they knocked on his window.

Erobb rolled down his window to greet them after realizing it was his friend and fellow Twitch streamer Axiun, “Bro, what’s up man,” he said. But, they instantly attacked him at their first opportunity with a can of silly string and proceeded to fire it all over him and his car.

The streamer jolted back, “Oh f**k, yo Axiun, Bro! I’m going to kill you dawg,” as he tried to evade being hit by using his hands to attempt to block the oncoming spray. As the man kept firing, the streamer eventually winded back up his window to stop it completely.

Axiun then walked off and drove away, as Erobb attempted to clean the mess away, “It’s everywhere man.” The Twitch streamer ended up giving up and finishing his shaven ice as the silly string remained stuck to his car and windows, which he revealed had just been cleaned.