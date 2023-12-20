Twitch streamer devastated after stealthy thief pickpockets her phone

A traveling Twitch streamer was left devastated after her viewers alerted her that a pickpocket had stolen her phone — a theft that was caught live during her broadcast.

IRL (short for ‘In Real Life’) streams on Twitch are a hive for wild content of all kinds. From animal-related debacles to accidents and more, these live broadcasts never fail to deliver shocking moments.

However, many IRL streams have also caught crimes happening in real-time. For instance, one streamer caught a man trying to break into her car while she was broadcasting inside it, while another streamer captured a purse-snatching thief dragging a woman along the ground in another jaw-dropping clip.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, yet another theft has been caught during a streamer’s live broadcast — one that her viewers tried to alert her to before it was too late.

Twitch streamer catches pickpocket stealing her phone

Ukrainian Twitch streamer ‘ira_aba’ was walking the streets of Madrid at night when her viewers noticed a shady-looking guy walking up behind her.

The man, who was wearing a hat and a dark jacket, sneakily ducked behind the streamer and appeared to take something out of her backpack before booking it in the opposite direction.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Viewers attempted to make her aware of the situation, letting her know that she may have been the victim of a pickpocket. The streamer checked her bag and discovered that her phone had been stolen.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, she claimed that her phone did not have a lock set on it, making the situation even more dire.

“That’s my fault,” she said. “He stole my phone, just like that.”

Luckily, it looks like she was able to get a new phone and managed to change her passwords. The streamer said she went to police for help and was able to share her stream VOD with them to help catch the crook, but hasn’t seemingly retrieved her old phone.

Article continues after ad

Despite the theft, she claims that the experience didn’t sour her trip in Madrid at all and still enjoyed her time in the city.