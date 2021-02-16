Logo
YouTube streamer banks $16k just sleeping and letting viewers wake him up

Published: 16/Feb/2021 17:03

by Jacob Hale
Asian Andy makes $16k in sleeping stream
YouTube: Asian Andy

A YouTube streamer made an absolute killing simply by sleeping on stream and letting viewers donate to wake him up.

Sleep streams have become somewhat of a common occurrence in recent years. While Twitch, YouTube and other platforms are most commonly used to stream gameplay or chat to fans, many have also livestreamed their sleep, with thousands pouring in to simply watch someone in their slumber.

While it sounds weird, there’s obviously something about it that works for people — especially the broadcasters who hit the jackpot and manage to make a pretty penny for it.

That’s exactly what happened for Asian Andy, who banked $16,000 in his sleeping stream.

Asian Andy with his YouTube plaques
Instagram: asianandyfilms
Andy has reached over 1m subs on YouTube — and its clearly paying off.

During his seven hours of sleep — or, a fair bit less considering his viewers were aiming to keep him awake — this averages out to little under $2,300 an hour.

During the stream, viewers could donate to disturb Andy and keep him awake. This meant text-to-speech-donations, with viewers asking Alexa to play loud music or play an alarm to shock him into staying awake.

They also asked Alexa to reveal his location and frequently attempted to trick him into believing there was someone standing at his bedroom window, at one point even saying that someone was there with a knife.

In perhaps one of the creepiest moments of the stream, someone left a note on his window, which seemed harmless and with purely funny intentions but still definitely raises some questions.

It must be pretty annoying trying to sleep and constantly being woken up, but with over 1 million subscribers on YouTube, Andy can’t have expected much more. That alongside an additional $16k in the bank probably made it all a bit more worthwhile.

This is definitely an anomaly as far as successful sleep streams go, but it shows there really is the possibility to make money from anything — especially on the internet.

KSI launches his own record label: The Online Takeover

Published: 16/Feb/2021 14:18

by Jacob Hale
KSI launches record label The Online Takeover
KSI/The Online Takeover

ksi

YouTube sensation-turned-chart-topping rapper Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji has officially launched his own record label, called The Online Takeover.

Over the last decade, KSI has risen far beyond YouTube stardom to become a household name. He became a professional boxer to take on fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, and released his debut album ‘Dissimulation’ in May 2020, which debuted at #2 in the UK charts.

With music becoming a constant endeavor in KSI’s life, he has officially launched his own record label to highlight rising talent.

The Online Takeover is clearly a homage to his own roots as a content creator, and how he has risen to become much bigger than just a YouTuber — and he has launched the company with one artist in the books, someone he has collaborated with before.

KSI and Craig David Really Love set
Instagram: ksi
KSI is becoming a huge name in music, including some big collaborations with names such as Craig David (pictured).

In the February 16 announcement, KSI said: “TOT. The online takeover. Ya boy has created his own music label. Looking at my résumé, I’ve always been about making sure the people around me are eating good. So, I am proud to announce that Aiyana Lee is the first of the TOT gang and will be returning with another banger very soon.”

Fans of KSI will already be familiar with Aiyana Lee, as she featured on his debut album on the track ‘Killa Killa.’

Aiyana Lee told Music Week: “Being the first artist on KSI’s label is so incredible and exciting, especially when he’s such a down to earth human being and inspiration to so many people including myself… the new single on The Online Takeover is going to really showcase what I want to say through my music and set the tone for what I’m about artistically.”

KSI’s presence in the music world has only been growing throughout 2020 and 2021. He has collaborated with huge names such as Trippie Redd, Lil Baby, and Craig David, and he clearly isn’t slowing down any time soon.

KSI does seem to see success in everything he touches — and fans should expect more of the same with The Online Takeover.