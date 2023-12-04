Kick streamer robbed during IRL delivery stream

A Kick streamer’s phone was stolen right in the middle of his delivery run during a live broadcast, leaving viewers shocked.

Live streams are known for capturing the occasional wild moment in real-time — but some of these moments are more shocking than others.

In fact, several streamers have caught legitimate crimes happening during their broadcasts. From broadcasters witnessing terrifying purse-snatchings to even getting threatened with a knife, it’s almost unsurprising when moments like these happen on stream these days.

Now, yet another crime has been caught by a live streamer — one who was the victim of a robbery that happened while he was working.

Kick streamer’s phone stolen during delivery run

Kick streamer RayInTheCity is both a broadcaster and a delivery driver, who was in the middle of a delivery run in early December when he left his vehicle parked on the side of the street to take an order to a customer.

He left his phone in his car to broadcast from the cab while he did his job — and while he was away, an opportunistic thief saw their time to strike.

In a clip taken from Ray’s stream, viewers can hear the loud noise of a window breaking as the phone tumbles down from where it was sitting in the car.

After that, the stream ended, but it’s clear what happened. The thief broke the window of Ray’s car and stole the phone he was using to stream.

Although Ray hasn’t provided many updates after the situation was captured during his stream, he did make a post on Twitter/X sharing the clip, writing, “What a sh*t day. Thanks for your inconvenience, losers.”

Ray is far from the first streamer to get their phone stolen during a live broadcast. In fact, a slew of streamers have had their phones snatched, including one woman who was streaming on the beach when a thief took her phone right out of her hand.