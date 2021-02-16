Logo
xQc forced to take Twitch break after freak Texas storms

Published: 16/Feb/2021 6:12 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 6:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
xqc texas storm twitch
Twitter: xQc / Wikimedia Commons

xQc

Wild winter storms in Texas is causing power outages across the state, and it’s forced Twitch superstars like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel to take an unwanted break from streaming due to constant interruptions.

Texas has been plunged into a state of emergency after a ferocious winter storm swept across the state and left millions without power. Naturally, that means streamers who live there have had a hard time keeping their streams alive.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of those streamers. He’s been rocked with outages and interruptions for almost two days now.

The first time it happened, he wrote: “Power is gone. Stream went down. Cya tomorrow when the power comes back. As I’m writing this it just came back. Probably won’t last. Keep u guys updated.”

Eventually, the power did come back on, although it was intermittent. Fortunately, it lasted much longer the following day. He was able to stream for several hours and played everything from chess to Minecraft.

But then it all came crashing down around the six-hour mark.

It happened just when he was about to attempt yet another Minecraft speed run. The map was loading, but then the power suddenly went out and the stream cut to a ‘no signal’ screen.

xQc was understandably frustrated. He vented about it on Twitter, saying, “OUT OF POWER AGAIN WTF, TEXAS IS APOCALYPSE MODE WTF DUDE.” He then added a simple, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHH” to drive home the point.

Fortunately, he wasn’t willing to give up. He promised to do a PC Build Stream “in the next couple of hours” if the power came back on and proved to be stable. But unfortunately, it looks like that hasn’t happened.

At the moment, the Twitch star hasn’t returned live.

The wild winter storm has been described as a “once in a generation” event. It is causing record-low temperatures across the state. And the scariest part is that it might get worse before it gets better.

Hopefully, the ongoing power issues get resolved as soon as possible. But there’s a chance it could take a while, so xQc might be forced to take a break.

Addison Rae reveals which “hurtful” online comments affect her the most

Published: 16/Feb/2021 5:32

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Addison Rae Hurtful Comments
Instagram: @addisonraee

Addison Rae

Addison Rae is used to reading nasty comments about her on social media, but in a recent interview, she revealed which ones affect her the most.

Like most influencers, Addison Rae’s success is largely dependant on the internet and social media. However, it comes at the price of endless scrutiny, which happens in the form of comments and opinions.

It’s all well and good to receive positive comments and support on social media. But for every positive comment, there is often a negative one. And in time, it can take a toll on mental health and well-being.

Addison opened up about it in a recent interview with Josh Smith from Glamour Magazine. At one point, she revealed what kinds of comments affect her the most. Here’s what she said.

Addison Rae pink cowboy hat
Instagram: Addison Rae
Addison Rae opened up about what comments on social media affect her the most.

“A lot of it has to do with body image,” she said. “It’s a really hard thing to deal with when you’re a girl, especially going through your teens. I am 20, and my body is constantly changing, but people have this high standard around body image and say, ‘Oh, you have to look like this to look great or to look hot or to be cool or to be pretty.’”

“For me, a lot of people have said, ‘Oh, I love how comfortable she is, and she doesn’t look like the beauty standard.’ It’s a backhanded compliment sometimes because people will be like, ‘I’m so glad she’s confident that she doesn’t look perfect.’”

“It hurts sometimes when people say that because I think everyone’s perfect, so why is there some standard of ‘this body is the ideal body’? I have thought a lot in the past year that it doesn’t really define me, and I am learning to love my body and who I am, for what I am.”

Addison Rae Instagram post
Instagram: addisonraee
Despite her fame and status, hurtful comments on social media still impact Addison Rae all the same.

It’s easy to forget that influencers are still people, regardless of their fame and status.

It would be unpleasant for anyone, especially a 20-year-old-girl, to have their body image and appearance nit-picked by strangers on the internet.

Addison’s interview is a reminder that she’s still a human, and she isn’t magically immune to hurtful comments.