xQc forced to take Twitch break after freak Texas storms

Wild winter storms in Texas is causing power outages across the state, and it’s forced Twitch superstars like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel to take an unwanted break from streaming due to constant interruptions.

Texas has been plunged into a state of emergency after a ferocious winter storm swept across the state and left millions without power. Naturally, that means streamers who live there have had a hard time keeping their streams alive.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of those streamers. He’s been rocked with outages and interruptions for almost two days now.

The first time it happened, he wrote: “Power is gone. Stream went down. Cya tomorrow when the power comes back. As I’m writing this it just came back. Probably won’t last. Keep u guys updated.”

Eventually, the power did come back on, although it was intermittent. Fortunately, it lasted much longer the following day. He was able to stream for several hours and played everything from chess to Minecraft.

But then it all came crashing down around the six-hour mark.

It happened just when he was about to attempt yet another Minecraft speed run. The map was loading, but then the power suddenly went out and the stream cut to a ‘no signal’ screen.

xQc was understandably frustrated. He vented about it on Twitter, saying, “OUT OF POWER AGAIN WTF, TEXAS IS APOCALYPSE MODE WTF DUDE.” He then added a simple, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHH” to drive home the point.

Fortunately, he wasn’t willing to give up. He promised to do a PC Build Stream “in the next couple of hours” if the power came back on and proved to be stable. But unfortunately, it looks like that hasn’t happened.

At the moment, the Twitch star hasn’t returned live.

The wild winter storm has been described as a “once in a generation” event. It is causing record-low temperatures across the state. And the scariest part is that it might get worse before it gets better.

Hopefully, the ongoing power issues get resolved as soon as possible. But there’s a chance it could take a while, so xQc might be forced to take a break.