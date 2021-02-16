Logo
Addison Rae reveals which “hurtful” online comments affect her the most

Published: 16/Feb/2021 5:32

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Addison Rae Hurtful Comments
Instagram: @addisonraee

Addison Rae

Addison Rae is used to reading nasty comments about her on social media, but in a recent interview, she revealed which ones affect her the most.

Like most influencers, Addison Rae’s success is largely dependant on the internet and social media. However, it comes at the price of endless scrutiny, which happens in the form of comments and opinions.

It’s all well and good to receive positive comments and support on social media. But for every positive comment, there is often a negative one. And in time, it can take a toll on mental health and well-being.

Addison opened up about it in a recent interview with Josh Smith from Glamour Magazine. At one point, she revealed what kinds of comments affect her the most. Here’s what she said.

Addison Rae pink cowboy hat
Instagram: Addison Rae
Addison Rae opened up about what comments on social media affect her the most.

“A lot of it has to do with body image,” she said. “It’s a really hard thing to deal with when you’re a girl, especially going through your teens. I am 20, and my body is constantly changing, but people have this high standard around body image and say, ‘Oh, you have to look like this to look great or to look hot or to be cool or to be pretty.’”

“For me, a lot of people have said, ‘Oh, I love how comfortable she is, and she doesn’t look like the beauty standard.’ It’s a backhanded compliment sometimes because people will be like, ‘I’m so glad she’s confident that she doesn’t look perfect.’”

“It hurts sometimes when people say that because I think everyone’s perfect, so why is there some standard of ‘this body is the ideal body’? I have thought a lot in the past year that it doesn’t really define me, and I am learning to love my body and who I am, for what I am.”

Addison Rae Instagram post
Instagram: addisonraee
Despite her fame and status, hurtful comments on social media still impact Addison Rae all the same.

It’s easy to forget that influencers are still people, regardless of their fame and status.

It would be unpleasant for anyone, especially a 20-year-old-girl, to have their body image and appearance nit-picked by strangers on the internet.

Addison’s interview is a reminder that she’s still a human, and she isn’t magically immune to hurtful comments.

FaZe Adapt unloads on Twitch after confusing ban on his first day back

Published: 16/Feb/2021 3:49 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 3:58

by Brad Norton
FaZe Adapt posing on Twitter
Twitter: FaZeAdapt

FaZe Adapt

Update (February 15, 7:40 PM PT): After 24 hours of being kept in the dark, FaZe Adapt’s Twitch channel has been restored. The popular content creator still has no answers as to why his account was banned in the first place.

A day after being removed from the streaming platform and FaZe Adapt is now back on Twitch. It took just over 24 hours for Twitch to overturn the punishment, though no further context was provided.

“Can someone please help me figure out what’s going on,” he tweeted just 30 minutes prior to having access restored. However, it still remains a mystery as to why the ban came through in the first place. “At least tell me why I got suspended so I don’t do it again,” he added.

The original story can be found below.

Alexander ‘FaZe Adapt’ Hamilton has been hit with his second ban on Twitch and while 10 months removed from the first strike, the popular content creator is more confused than ever.

Adapt has been removed from Twitch for a second time after an allegedly innocent broadcast on February 14. The FaZe Clan member had just returned to the platform to join in on the resurging Grand Theft Auto roleplay craze.

On his “first day back” at Twitch in a number of months, all access to his account has now been revoked. This punishment came as a complete surprise as Adapt was left questioning his second ban.

“I get banned for streaming GTA RP, WTF? How?” Adapt asked on Twitter in response to the news. No different from his previous ban, Adapt appears clueless as to how he stepped out of line.

As is standard Twitch procedure, this ban came without any additional reasoning. Not only is Adapt confused, but so too are the viewers who were watching along live.

This comes almost a year after his first ban on the platform. Back in May of 2020, he was removed for broadcasting “suggestive content or activities.” Though he fought back against this punishment and was soon reinstated.

There’s no telling what led to this secondary ban on Twitch just yet. Similar to the first occurrence, we might never get a clear understanding of this punishment.

A number of replies on Twitter point towards Adapt having violated the “hateful conduct and harassment” section of the community guidelines. However, there’s currently no evidence to verify these claims.

Adapt wasn’t all too happy following his first ban on the platform and the second instance seems to be no different. “It’s just ridiculous man, Twitch this is not fair,” he said back in May. “I’m not going to sit here and take it, I’m going to speak up, I can voice my opinion.”

There’s no indication of how long this new ban will last though we’ll be sure to keep you updated with any further details.