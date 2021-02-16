Addison Rae reveals which “hurtful” online comments affect her the most

Addison Rae is used to reading nasty comments about her on social media, but in a recent interview, she revealed which ones affect her the most.

Like most influencers, Addison Rae’s success is largely dependant on the internet and social media. However, it comes at the price of endless scrutiny, which happens in the form of comments and opinions.

It’s all well and good to receive positive comments and support on social media. But for every positive comment, there is often a negative one. And in time, it can take a toll on mental health and well-being.

Addison opened up about it in a recent interview with Josh Smith from Glamour Magazine. At one point, she revealed what kinds of comments affect her the most. Here’s what she said.

“A lot of it has to do with body image,” she said. “It’s a really hard thing to deal with when you’re a girl, especially going through your teens. I am 20, and my body is constantly changing, but people have this high standard around body image and say, ‘Oh, you have to look like this to look great or to look hot or to be cool or to be pretty.’”

“For me, a lot of people have said, ‘Oh, I love how comfortable she is, and she doesn’t look like the beauty standard.’ It’s a backhanded compliment sometimes because people will be like, ‘I’m so glad she’s confident that she doesn’t look perfect.’”

Read More: Addison Rae blasts Ava Louise for flirting with Bryce Hall

“It hurts sometimes when people say that because I think everyone’s perfect, so why is there some standard of ‘this body is the ideal body’? I have thought a lot in the past year that it doesn’t really define me, and I am learning to love my body and who I am, for what I am.”

It’s easy to forget that influencers are still people, regardless of their fame and status.

It would be unpleasant for anyone, especially a 20-year-old-girl, to have their body image and appearance nit-picked by strangers on the internet.

Addison’s interview is a reminder that she’s still a human, and she isn’t magically immune to hurtful comments.