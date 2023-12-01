Twitch streamer robbed at gunpoint and then gets banned because of it

Twitch has banned a Spanish-speaking streamer after he was suddenly robbed in the middle of a broadcast.

IRL Twitch streams can be some of the most entertaining on the platform, but they also come with a series of risks, especially when one ventures into a potentially unsafe area.

Over the years we’ve seen dozens of wild IRL incidents including fights, streamers getting their phones stolen, and now even a makeup studio getting robbed at gunpoint.

Article continues after ad

During a November 30 broadcast, Twitch streamer ‘shuls_of’ was getting makeup applied when suddenly two masked men showed up with guns drawn in a disturbing end to the stream.

Article continues after ad

Twitch bans streamer after masked men rob him at gunpoint

In a clip from the stream that’s been saved and posted to social media, a woman was putting makeup on ‘shuls_of’ as the sound of a gun being cocked echoed out, shocking everyone in the room.

As the woman screamed, two masked intruders entered with guns drawn. After telling the woman to be quiet, they grabbed the streamer and checked his pockets, taking out his cell phone.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Shortly thereafter, the thieves took the streaming camera and the broadcast went offline, leaving viewers fearful that something could have happened.

However, according to some users, the streamer’s brother, minisapo777_, who also broadcasts on Twitch, verified that he is okay, but the Amazon-owned platform ended up banning shuls_of following the robbery.

Article continues after ad

Twitch’s community guidelines state: “In situations where a user has lost control of their broadcast due to severe injury, medical emergency, police action, or being targeted with serious violence, we will temporarily remove the channel and associated content.” So, there’s a good chance this streamer will be able to get their channel back once things have calmed down.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first robbery involving guns to happen on Twitch this year. Back in October, a streamer in Toronto was held at gunpoint and had his $100,000 diamond chain stolen.