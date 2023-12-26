Kick streamer robbed by ‘prostitute’ who then pulls a gun on him before fleeing

Kick streamer sweatergxd had a set of gift cards stolen by a woman he believed was a prostitute as he drove around Los Angeles. After being robbed, he drove off after apparently spotting a firearm on the woman.

Driving around LA at night, sweatergxd, a popular Kick streamer, had over 4,000 viewers as he approached women on the street, attempting to pick them up.

He explained later in the stream that his goal was to see if any women would accept the gift cards without checking if there was any balance on them, and “if they let me f**k, imma f**k.”

However, this plan certainly did not go as intended, as one woman he approached began checking the cards before swiftly swiping them from his hand and walking away.

Streamer Sweatergxd robbed live on Kick

When sweatergxd asked the woman if she was going to snatch the cards simply, she said no, before promptly doing just that.

As she took the cards and calmly walked away, she said “motherf**ker.” Sweatergxd appeared stunned momentarily, before taking off his seatbelt and opening the door.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But, he very quickly stepped back inside and drove off, after spotting what he thought was a weapon. “Wait nah she has a gun,” he commented.

After being robbed of the gift cards, sweatergxd continued to drive around, pulling over at another two women also on the street, who claimed to be prostitutes.

He explained that he had been given gift cards to him for Christmas, but the women wanted to verify the balance on them. When unable to do so, the woman bid him a good night and the streamer drove off.

Sweatergxd has also previously faced backlash on Kick after stealing money from a tip jar at a restaurant to pay for his order.