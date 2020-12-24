Logo
Tfue appears to get ‘swatted’ while streaming live on Twitch

Published: 24/Dec/2020 0:20 Updated: 24/Dec/2020 1:24

by Isaac McIntyre
Tfue swatted during Twitch stream.
Twitch: Tfue

Superstar streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney appears to have been “swatted” during his latest Twitch broadcast. Luckily, he seems to have come away from the shock incident all smiles, despite the unpleasant surprise.

The Twitch star, 22, was playing Minecraft during a Dec. 23 broadcast when shouting and orders can be heard in the background of his stream. It appeared that Tfue had been ‘swatted’ by one of his viewers.

The distant voices can be heard demanding the streamer to “come out with your hands up”. He disappears off-screen, before he can be heard stating, “I have my hands up officer”. Tfue can then be heard repeating “I have my hands up” several times in a row as he moves into the next room.

His following conversation with the suspected officer cannot be heard.

Moments later, Tfue returned to his computer, where he remained silent while staring at the camera for some time. He also laughed and took a drink, but has not yet commented on the suspected swatting situation.

As of publication, he has returned to playing Minecraft again.

What is swatting?

Swatting is the act of making a hoax emergency call to authorities, in the hope an armed dispatch will be sent to the home of the unsuspecting target.

These ‘pranks’ have caused fatal incidents in the past, but are still somewhat prevalent. Twitch and YouTube streamers are often the main targets of these pranks so that the ‘swatters’ can watch the event unfold in real-time.

Perhaps the most high-profile swatting case saw the perpetrator jailed for 20 years for a series of hoax calls against a rival Call of Duty player, which resulted in the death of an innocent man not involved with either party.

Tyler Barriss was handed a 20-year jail sentence after his 'swatting' prank led to the death of Call of Duty rival Andrew Finch.Tyler Barriss was handed a 20-year jail sentence after his ‘swatting’ prank led to the death of Call of Duty rival Andrew Finch.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time a high-profile streamer has been ‘swatted’ either. Six months ago, Charli D’Amelio was forced to hire police after an incident at her home, while Fortnite pros like Clix and Bugha have also had to deal with the ‘prank’ multiple times.

Tfue himself has also been the target of ‘swatting’ in the past; he was playing Fortnite scrims on-stream the last time it happened.

The Twitch star has yet to comment on the suspected swatting. Dexerto will update this article with more information if the Twitch star chooses to speak out.

What is Judge My Spotify? How to get your music taste roasted by hilarious AI

Published: 23/Dec/2020 23:49

by Alan Bernal
how bad is my spotify
The Pudding

The end of the year Spotify ‘Wrapped’ roundups had listeners enjoy a report of their 2020 music habits, but there’s now an AI program that’s slamming people’s choice of genres, artists and trends in the year.

While everyone has bands and artists close to their hearts, the new AI project ‘calculates’ just how basic someone is simply by compiling what they’ve been hearing the most throughout the year.

So far, everyone gets a bad report. But the site connects to your Spotify account and then highlights specific artists that you might be listening to a bit too much compared to the rest of your digital music library.

If you’re brave enough to find out how your 2020 Spotify playlists hold up to the AI judge, then take a look down below for what to expect and how to get your music taste roasted by it.

how bad is your Spotify
The Pudding
Some people’s Spotify report might be better than others, but they’re all bad.

How bad is your Spotify?

To get the process rolling, all you need to have on hand is your login information for Spotify. After that, it’s a simple matter of giving the site permission to access your account data and everything related to your activity.

Expect the program to uncover all of those guilty pleasure listens, too. Even the “mainstream garbage” that you only dabbled in for a few releases (like Taylor Swift’s new albums) — those will be taken into account too.

Go to The Pudding’s site for their Spotify AI here, then plug in all of your info before getting one of the saltiest report cards for your favorite music.

The site has even been trending on Twitter with a ton of people getting their results to see how they stack up against the program’s calculations.

Examples of the kind of reviews you’ll get range from “pretentious-hip-hop bad, skrt-skrt bad, face-tattoo bad, folklore-evermore-dumbledore-witch-pop bad, former-child-star bad” and more.

You’ll get to see which artists “you stan to an uncomfortable extent” and even a rundown of which era of music you’re evidently stuck in.

Don’t take the results to heart, since the bot’s purpose is to find issues with every single Spotify account and it’s fun to compare with friends on how terrible each report is.