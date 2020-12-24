Tfue appears to get ‘swatted’ while streaming live on Twitch

Superstar streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney appears to have been “swatted” during his latest Twitch broadcast. Luckily, he seems to have come away from the shock incident all smiles, despite the unpleasant surprise.

The Twitch star, 22, was playing Minecraft during a Dec. 23 broadcast when shouting and orders can be heard in the background of his stream. It appeared that Tfue had been ‘swatted’ by one of his viewers.

The distant voices can be heard demanding the streamer to “come out with your hands up”. He disappears off-screen, before he can be heard stating, “I have my hands up officer”. Tfue can then be heard repeating “I have my hands up” several times in a row as he moves into the next room.

His following conversation with the suspected officer cannot be heard.

Moments later, Tfue returned to his computer, where he remained silent while staring at the camera for some time. He also laughed and took a drink, but has not yet commented on the suspected swatting situation.

As of publication, he has returned to playing Minecraft again.

What is swatting?

Swatting is the act of making a hoax emergency call to authorities, in the hope an armed dispatch will be sent to the home of the unsuspecting target.

These ‘pranks’ have caused fatal incidents in the past, but are still somewhat prevalent. Twitch and YouTube streamers are often the main targets of these pranks so that the ‘swatters’ can watch the event unfold in real-time.

Perhaps the most high-profile swatting case saw the perpetrator jailed for 20 years for a series of hoax calls against a rival Call of Duty player, which resulted in the death of an innocent man not involved with either party.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time a high-profile streamer has been ‘swatted’ either. Six months ago, Charli D’Amelio was forced to hire police after an incident at her home, while Fortnite pros like Clix and Bugha have also had to deal with the ‘prank’ multiple times.

Tfue himself has also been the target of ‘swatting’ in the past; he was playing Fortnite scrims on-stream the last time it happened.

The Twitch star has yet to comment on the suspected swatting. Dexerto will update this article with more information if the Twitch star chooses to speak out.