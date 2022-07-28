Twitch streamer iamBrandon speechless as fan gets tattoo of his meme

Dylan Horetski . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Popular Twitch streamer iamBrandon was left absolutely stunned after finding out a fan got a tattoo of a reaction from him that was turned into a viral meme.

Over the years, Brandon has amassed a massive following on Twitch and social media that has helped him garner deals with Amazon Luna, Elgato, Corsair, and more while also starring in a variety of commercials with Comcast and others.

Brandon has also been the star of quite a few memes that have made their way around social media… and now one of his memes has found a home on a fan’s arm in the form of a tattoo.

When the Twitch streamer found out, he was left absolutely stunned and speechless.

Fan gets a tattoo of iamBrandon’s meme

On July 28, a fan of Brandon’s quote tweeted a picture of the tattoo, tagging the creator to make sure they knew about it.

They said: “@iamBrandonTV did you know you’re not only a meme but a tattoo??? Achievement unlocked.”

Brandon replied: “WAIT WAIT WAIT Someone tattooed me on their arm?!!!!!?!!” The creator also replied to the original post that showed the tattoo with even more excitement, as well as a picture of the original meme.

In yet another tweet, Brandon also shared that he was speechless and joked that he “probably will not be talking for the next hour.”

Fans of the creator began sharing the news and expressed how awesome it is that somebody tattooed Brandon’s face on their arm — further securing proof of the influence he’s had on the Twitch community.

