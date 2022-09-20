TikToker divides opinion after revealing flirty revenge texts with fat-shamer’s dad

A TikToker has left viewers divided after sending revenge text messages to the father of a guy who fat-shamed her.

In the 15-second clip, which has amassed over 146,000 views, content creator milareallysings wrote in overlay text, “So some dude decided to fat shame so I texted his dad. I wanted to show y’all the screenshots.”

Before revealing the screenshots, the text over the video read, “it looks like I’m gonna be his new step mommy.”

The screen then shifted to screenshots between the TikToker and the guy’s dad.

TikToker slides into a Dad’s DMs

The conversation begins with her sending the father a text which reads “Is this Gavin’s father?” along with a smirking face emoji.

The confused father replies by asking “Who’s this?” to which she responds by sending a mirror selfie with a caption that reads: “Your future girlfriend ;).”

Shortly, they begin flirting, and although the father admits he’s “not sure how my wife would feel about that sort of thing,” they continue flirting, even making plans to see each other.

TikTok users divided over flirty revenge texts

Some TikTok users praised the woman for reaching out to her fat-shamer’s dad.

“I’m proud of you for this!! Who cares he’s married. His sons disrespectful and clearly he doesn’t care if he’s married! Props to you Queen!” one viewer commented.

“If the man replied to you, he’s definitely already messing with other women. You helping the wife if you expose him & get back at the son too,” a second agreed.

Others, however, called out the woman for trying to ruin a marriage.

“This isn’t the move you think it is. Maybe don’t be a homewrecker?” one user wrote.

“I was onboard until he mentioned a wife. Being a home wrecker isn’t a flex and karma is very much real,” another one added.

In the comments, the TikToker clarified: “I would never homewreck a marriage. I never intended to actually meet him. I was proving a point to his son.”