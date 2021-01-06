Logo
Entertainment

TikTok sparks Jeffree Star and Kanye West affair rumors amid Kim Kardashian split

Published: 6/Jan/2021 16:52

by Lauren Bergin
Kayne West Jeffree Star Affair
Instagram: Jeffree Star

Share

Jeffree Star Kanye West

Beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star has found himself caught up in yet another tsunami of drama after rumors of an affair with Kayne West have started to ramp up. 

YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star is no stranger to drama and controversy. The makeup mogul has consistently found himself in the spotlight for one reason or another, but this time there are some pretty wild accusations floating around the internet.

Recently fans have been scrutinising the internet sensation after a shocking series of unfollows on Instagram implied a rift had developed between him and now former assistant, Maddie Taylor.

Now fans have gone even further and have implicated Jeffree in a love affair that, if true, would rock the world. Let’s just say it involves Kayne West, Kim Kardashian, and a whole lot of tea.

Did Jeffree Star have an affair with Kanye West?

Jeffree Star on sofa talking to camera
YouTube: Jeffree Star
The makeup sensation has been implemented in the scandal to end all scandals.

After popular TikToker Ava Louise dropped a video discussing the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce situation, fans and Twitter users alike are speculating that Jeffree Star has some involvement in the drama.

Ava notes in her video that “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

Ava then dropped a second video duetting her first one which claimed that she “was told by a source – a very good one” about the affair.

@realavalouiisei can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss♬ original sound – Ava Louise

The YouTuber has mentioned in several videos that his former Calabasas mansion was a stone’s throw away from the iconic rapper’s home, and Kanye’s recent divorce from Kim Kardashian has left fans speculating.

“Jeffree” trends on Twitter

While there is no evidence other than Ava’s video to confirm this rumor, the story has grown wings and fans and Twitter users alike are running with it.

One fan remarked that “there’s no way the Kanye West and Jeffree Star thing is real, right?”

A series of more humorous comments have taken over the trending feed though, specifically the iconic meme often used in relation to the beauty guru. Writing that the video shows Jeffree’s reaction “when Kim came home early,” people are really loving this rumor.

A final series of old tweets have been brought to light within the feed, but it’s important to note that these are dated from 2011, and are likely unrelated.

So is there any real meat to this rumor, or just the internet pulling a crazy stunt to start off 2021? We’ll have to wait and see, but if true this would be the scandal to end all scandals.

Entertainment

Asmongold defends CallMeCarson after grooming claims: ‘It’s not that bad’

Published: 6/Jan/2021 15:15 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 15:26

by Jacob Hale
asmongold and callmecarson
YouTube: CallMeCarson/Twitch: Asmongold

Share

Asmongold CallMeCarson

CallMeCarson has faced major allegations in the opening days of 2021, being accused of grooming younger fans. Many top content creators have had their say, and popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold has explained why he thinks what Carson did is “completely fine.”

Throughout January 4 and 5, a number of accusations were levied against Carson, a well-known Minecraft YouTuber.

Several former Lunch Club members revealed that he had admitted to exchanging inappropriate images with a 17-year-old fan, while one fan — whether or not it’s the one originally mentioned is unclear — accused him of grooming her.

While fans and critics alike debate the severity of the issue at hand, and former friends attempt to distance themselves from Carson, Asmon has made his opinion clear.

callmecarson grooming accusations
Instagram: callmecarsonyt
A growing number of grooming accusations are being made against Carson.

Offering his “final verdict” on the allegations and drama surrounding them, Asmongold says that he believes what Carson did isn’t that bad.

“I don’t think it’s that bad,” he started. “I don’t think it’s that big of a f**king deal and it’s not the end of the world. There are a million other things that a million other people do that are a thousand times worse than that.”

That wasn’t all, though. He continued: “I don’t think that he’s a predator or a terrible person. I think he’s a goofball who got horny and talked to a girl. She was within two years of his age, I think that’s completely fine.”

Adding that “maybe that’s a ‘down here in the South’ take,” Asmon obviously realizes that some people will disagree with him, but as he explains, that’s just what he thinks of the situation.

Carson himself has not yet publicly spoke about the accusations being made, having gone radio silent on social media since they came out. However, we can expect him to come out with a statement of some sorts at some point in the near future.

Obviously, there are two sides to every story, and from what he’s heard, Asmongold doesn’t believe what’s happened is really that bad.