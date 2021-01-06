TikTok sparks Jeffree Star and Kanye West affair rumors amid Kim Kardashian split

Beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star has found himself caught up in yet another tsunami of drama after rumors of an affair with Kayne West have started to ramp up.

YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star is no stranger to drama and controversy. The makeup mogul has consistently found himself in the spotlight for one reason or another, but this time there are some pretty wild accusations floating around the internet.

Recently fans have been scrutinising the internet sensation after a shocking series of unfollows on Instagram implied a rift had developed between him and now former assistant, Maddie Taylor.

Now fans have gone even further and have implicated Jeffree in a love affair that, if true, would rock the world. Let’s just say it involves Kayne West, Kim Kardashian, and a whole lot of tea.

Did Jeffree Star have an affair with Kanye West?

After popular TikToker Ava Louise dropped a video discussing the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce situation, fans and Twitter users alike are speculating that Jeffree Star has some involvement in the drama.

Ava notes in her video that “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

Ava then dropped a second video duetting her first one which claimed that she “was told by a source – a very good one” about the affair.

@realavalouiise i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss ♬ original sound – Ava Louise

The YouTuber has mentioned in several videos that his former Calabasas mansion was a stone’s throw away from the iconic rapper’s home, and Kanye’s recent divorce from Kim Kardashian has left fans speculating.

“Jeffree” trends on Twitter

While there is no evidence other than Ava’s video to confirm this rumor, the story has grown wings and fans and Twitter users alike are running with it.

One fan remarked that “there’s no way the Kanye West and Jeffree Star thing is real, right?”

There’s no way the Kanye West and Jeffree Star thing is real right pic.twitter.com/Yrz1UqN07K — Kate Downing (@Kate9021) January 6, 2021

A series of more humorous comments have taken over the trending feed though, specifically the iconic meme often used in relation to the beauty guru. Writing that the video shows Jeffree’s reaction “when Kim came home early,” people are really loving this rumor.

Jeffree Star when Kim came home early pic.twitter.com/lBXjrxXPNo — ßr∞klyn (@bklynightadieu) January 6, 2021

A final series of old tweets have been brought to light within the feed, but it’s important to note that these are dated from 2011, and are likely unrelated.

kanye west…… and jeffree…..star…..

yall….it is 9 am. i just woke up. can we hold the dramatics til at least 1 pm pic.twitter.com/RwjC0xlRKg — fiifisworld (@FiifiDadzie3) January 6, 2021

So is there any real meat to this rumor, or just the internet pulling a crazy stunt to start off 2021? We’ll have to wait and see, but if true this would be the scandal to end all scandals.