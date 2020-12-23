Has Jeffree Star’s assistant Maddie quit? Fans believe so. - Dexerto

Jeffree Star has certainly attracted a lot of criticism this year. Fans believe that YouTube beauty guru and Jeffree Star Cosmetics CEO has apparently lost his long term assistant, Maddie, who appears to have quit overnight.

Jeffree Star has never been one to shy away from controversy, but 2020 has certainly been a year that’s seen the makeup titan’s supposed sins brought into the spotlight.

The whole James Charles drama still seems to be haunting the beauty superstar, with a recent video addressing “aggressive mental abuse” in the wake of the whole Shane Dawson and Tati Westbrook scandal. This follows a particularly disappointing series of palette launches that have left buyers out in the cold.

Things just seem to be getting worse for the California-based makeup king though, as his longtime assistant and supposed best friend Maddie appears to have quit, shocking fans around the world.

Maddie might not be Jeffree’s assistant anymore

In the surprising news that broke on December 22, it appears that the long term friendship may have reached a sharp conclusion.

Based on a Reddit post from eatmyfvck, it appears that a rift has formed between the two former friends. Jeffree has unfollowed Maddie’s instagram account, prompting her to do the same.

Following this, a cryptic Instagram story from Maddie made the situation even more baffling. The image simply says “believe it or not there’s not a single person you need in this life more than yourself, put her first.”

Fan theories and reactions

The crazy story has grown wings on Reddit, where upset fans are attempting to piece together the jigsaw puzzle.

An extensive theory forwarded by eatmyfvck discusses the idea that Jeffree is now an official resident in Wyoming, and therefore “must spend a certain amount of time there” in order to “get that state’s tax benefits.” This may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back, as Maddie’s life would be split between Wyoming and California.

Read More: Tana Mongeau vs Bella Thorne feud explained

Further evidence has been garnered from her social media, where one fan has noticed that she has “deleted a lot of pics.”

While no one knows for definite what is going on here, no doubt we’ll have all the details soon. In the mean time, sit back and sip your tea folks, 2020 isn’t done yet!