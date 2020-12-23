 Has Jeffree Star’s assistant Maddie quit? Fans believe so. - Dexerto
Has Jeffree Star’s assistant Maddie quit? Fans believe so.

Published: 23/Dec/2020 14:09

by Lauren Bergin
Maddie Taylor and Jeffree Star in Bora Borad
Instagram: Maddie Taylor

Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star has certainly attracted a lot of criticism this year. Fans believe that YouTube beauty guru and Jeffree Star Cosmetics CEO has apparently lost his long term assistant, Maddie, who appears to have quit overnight. 

Jeffree Star has never been one to shy away from controversy, but 2020 has certainly been a year that’s seen the makeup titan’s supposed sins brought into the spotlight.

The whole James Charles drama still seems to be haunting the beauty superstar, with a recent video addressing “aggressive mental abuse” in the wake of the whole Shane Dawson and Tati Westbrook scandal. This follows a particularly disappointing series of palette launches that have left buyers out in the cold.

Things just seem to be getting worse for the California-based makeup king though, as his longtime assistant and supposed best friend Maddie appears to have quit, shocking fans around the world.

Jeffree Star and Maddie Taylor
Instagram: Maddie Taylor
Maddie has become an integral part of Jeffree’s YouTube journey.

Maddie might not be Jeffree’s assistant anymore

In the surprising news that broke on December 22, it appears that the long term friendship may have reached a sharp conclusion.

Based on a Reddit post from eatmyfvck, it appears that a rift has formed between the two former friends. Jeffree has unfollowed Maddie’s instagram account, prompting her to do the same.

What happened with Maddie? from r/jeffreestarcosmetics

Following this, a cryptic Instagram story from Maddie made the situation even more baffling. The image simply says “believe it or not there’s not a single person you need in this life more than yourself, put her first.”

Madeline Taylor Instagra, story about Jeffree

Fan theories and reactions

The crazy story has grown wings on Reddit, where upset fans are attempting to piece together the jigsaw puzzle.

An extensive theory forwarded by eatmyfvck discusses the idea that Jeffree is now an official resident in Wyoming, and therefore “must spend a certain amount of time there” in order to “get that state’s tax benefits.” This may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back, as Maddie’s life would be split between Wyoming and California.

Further evidence has been garnered from her social media, where one fan has noticed that she has “deleted a lot of pics.”

While no one knows for definite what is going on here, no doubt we’ll have all the details soon. In the mean time, sit back and sip your tea folks, 2020 isn’t done yet!

Entertainment

David Dobrik reveals how he embarrassed himself with Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Published: 23/Dec/2020 12:48

by Jacob Hale
david dobrik with kanye west and kim kardashian
Instagram: daviddobrik/YouTube: Architectural Digest

David Dobrik

David Dobrik has revealed the story behind the time he embarrassed himself in front of Hollywood megastars Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at their niece Stormi Jenner’s 2nd birthday party.

There’s no denying it anymore that YouTubers are becoming huge celebrities in their own right, rubbing shoulders with A-Listers and becoming just as well-known, if not more so, than the stars of TV, film, and radio.

That said, there are still some growing pains for content creators and influencers looking to mingle with top celebrities, navigating a world that they’re not completely accustomed to, and David Dobrik knows that as well as anyone.

If there are two major celebrities you want to make a good impression on, it’s Kanye and Kim K — but David wasn’t quite that lucky.

David Dobrik and Kevin Hart with dogs
Instagram: daviddobrik
Dobrik has made friends with some very famous people in recent years.

During an episode of his VIEWS podcast with Jason Nash, Dobrik explained that he made a fool of himself with the iconic duo when attending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi’s, 2nd birthday party.

He says that he drove the baby blue Ford Bronco that he bought for his assistant Natalie to the party, but the valet had to pull him back after he vacated the car as it had stalled, completely blocking other partygoers’ entry into the event.

While rushing to find out what the problem is, he went past a confused Kim and Kanye, with the rapper simply questioning “what’s going on?” and, as you could imagine, David panicking over what’s going on.

With around 150 people and high-profile names in attendance, we can only imagine what was going through Dobrik’s head as he sprinted to his car to see if he could fix the issue, eventually settling on calling friend Ilya to try and get the situation resolved.

With any luck, Kanye and Kim wouldn’t have thought too much about the situation, though this clearly was playing on Dobrik’s mind — and we can’t say we blame him.

Luckily, at least, Stormi won’t ever remember it.