Chase Hudson and girlfriend under fire after “inappropriate” church photoshoot

TikTok star Chase Hudson and his girlfriend, Chiara Hovland, are facing backlash for wearing “inappropriate” clothing to a church for a photoshoot.

Chase Hudson is a social media star and music artist who formerly dated Charli D’Amelio, TikTok’s second most-followed creator.

Their relationship ended amicably in 2020 — but after Charli began publicly dating her current boyfriend, Landon Barker, it seems like things soured between the two exes.

Now, Landon is dating influencer and model Chiara Hovland, and the two have not been shy about posting their relationship online… but their latest escapade is raising some eyebrows among fans.

Chase Hudson & Chiara Hovland under fire for “disrespectful” church photoshoot

On December 15, Chase posted a series of photos on Instagram with Chiara at a church for a photoshoot, which he captioned, “Pulling up to Christmas church like this.”

In some of the photos, Chiara wears a fishnet top without a bra, exposing her skin beneath the material.

Chiara’s choice of outfit has sparked outrage among a fair few fans, who took to the comments section to berate the couple for their fashion decisions at such a locale.

“This is so disrespectful towards the church,” one fan wrote. “Showing up with a shirt that shows almost everything at a church, be better and show some respect.”

“This isn’t cool or trendy, it’s disgusting and so disrespectful,” another said.

“How freaking sick. I’m so tired of celebrities/influencers thinking they have a right to disrespect religion,” yet another said.

Thus far, both Hovland and Hudson have yet to publicly respond to the backlash, leaving frustrated fans even more upset as they await a reaction to the outrage.

This is just the latest news to come from Hudson after fans speculated that none other than Olivia Rodrigo threw shade toward him on TikTok earlier this year.