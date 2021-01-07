Logo
Bryce Hall reveals BTS footage of his big controversies: Being arrested & huge parties

Published: 7/Jan/2021

by Georgina Smith
Bryce Hall TikTok

Bryce Hall has released a huge video documenting the highs and lows of his 2020, even going as far as to expose behind-the-scenes footage of some of his biggest controversies including his Texas arrest and his birthday party in August.

21-year-old Bryce Hall has had a thriving career on social media over the past year – despite a fair few knockbacks. The Sway House star currently has over 17.7 million followers on TikTok alone, with an additional 3.35 million subscribers on YouTube.

Yet despite his team of loyal fans, Bryce’s outgoing and risk-taking personality often leaves him in trouble with internet users, and sometimes even the law.

But not one to shy away from talking about this stuff, Bryce decided to upload a 50-minute long record of his whole year, from the best bits to the worst bits, and this includes a revealing behind-the-scenes look at some of these incidents.

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray were facing a $2k fine and jail time for throwing parties in spite of Los Angeles city ordinances.

On a road trip in May the TikTok star, along with friend Jaden Hossler, was arrested in Texas on drug possession charges. The pair were taken into custody, and the news quickly went viral, their mugshots spreading across social media platforms like wildfire.

In Bryce’s video he shows clips of him and Jaden being bailed out of jail after 16 hours, giving each other a hug as they were finally let out. “I was sleeping on a f***ing cement ground. They didn’t even give me a bed until like halfway through!” he said once outside. “I was going insane, dude. I was going insane in there.”

He also showed a clip of him speaking to his advisers over the phone, with them saying “this is gonna go mainstream, so do not say a f***ing word.”

Topic starts at 7:07

Later in August, Bryce hosted a huge birthday bash at the Sway House mansion, which was widely criticized for breaking health regulations, even leading to the LA mayor shutting off the stars’ electricity in an effort to prevent other influencers from following in his footsteps.

In his new video, Bryce shows the footage he filmed of them planning the huge party and some close-ups of the party itself. The group dropped a whopping $2000 on alcohol for the night, drunk by the dozens of guests that can be seen in the cinematic montage of the event.

The clips provide an insight into what Bryce’s reaction to the outrage was while it was happening, and has given fans and critics alike a literal close-up of the events that sparked the backlash.

Entertainment

Noah Beck flamed for his response to TikToker Bahamas trip backlash

Published: 7/Jan/2021

by Virginia Glaze
Noah Beck

TikTok star Noah Beck is facing outrage from fans and critics due to his response to the backlash that he and other influencers have been receiving for partying in the Bahamas over the New Year.

Many online personalities are taking heat left and right from critics after being caught partying and attending large gatherings amid the current health crisis.

A few high-profile TikTokers are making up a large portion of these influencers, with names like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Madi Monroe and more being called out for an impromptu trip to the Bahamas to kick off the New Year.

In fact, the influencers received so much heat that even those who didn’t join them in their Caribbean getaway were accused of doing so; but it seems the tides have turned toward one TiKToker in particular who did take part in the vacation by the name of Noah Beck.

However, it’s not the partying itself that fans are mad about — instead, it’s his response to their criticisms, which he gave in an interview with paparazzi photographer Pap Galore in a January 6 YouTube video.

“It is what it is, you know?” he said of the situation. “I think, especially in the business that we’re in, it’s like you need some time to kinda disconnect for a little, you know? That’s what that was meant for. A little trip to get away.”

“We took a private jet, so it was just us,” he continued. “We went on a private part of the island. We had our own little cabana. Like, no one was near us.”

(Topic begins at 1:07)

“From an outside perspective, you’re like yeah, these people need to stop, but at the same time, we were very cautious about what we did,” he added, going on to claim that if he were to DM a critic with an invitation to the Bahamas, they would likely say “yeah.”

Needless to say, it seems that Beck’s response to the backlash has been met with even more backlash, with many critics calling him out.

“You wanna disconnect Noah?” one user wrote via Instagram. “Switch your d**n phone off then. Don’t travel.”

“The privilege,” another added.

What’s your take on Noah’s response? Let us know on Twitter, @DexertoTrending!