Bryce Hall reveals BTS footage of his big controversies: Being arrested & huge parties

Bryce Hall has released a huge video documenting the highs and lows of his 2020, even going as far as to expose behind-the-scenes footage of some of his biggest controversies including his Texas arrest and his birthday party in August.

21-year-old Bryce Hall has had a thriving career on social media over the past year – despite a fair few knockbacks. The Sway House star currently has over 17.7 million followers on TikTok alone, with an additional 3.35 million subscribers on YouTube.

Yet despite his team of loyal fans, Bryce’s outgoing and risk-taking personality often leaves him in trouble with internet users, and sometimes even the law.

But not one to shy away from talking about this stuff, Bryce decided to upload a 50-minute long record of his whole year, from the best bits to the worst bits, and this includes a revealing behind-the-scenes look at some of these incidents.

On a road trip in May the TikTok star, along with friend Jaden Hossler, was arrested in Texas on drug possession charges. The pair were taken into custody, and the news quickly went viral, their mugshots spreading across social media platforms like wildfire.

In Bryce’s video he shows clips of him and Jaden being bailed out of jail after 16 hours, giving each other a hug as they were finally let out. “I was sleeping on a f***ing cement ground. They didn’t even give me a bed until like halfway through!” he said once outside. “I was going insane, dude. I was going insane in there.”

Read More: Mike Majlak explains how TikTok is ruining his relationship

He also showed a clip of him speaking to his advisers over the phone, with them saying “this is gonna go mainstream, so do not say a f***ing word.”

Topic starts at 7:07

Later in August, Bryce hosted a huge birthday bash at the Sway House mansion, which was widely criticized for breaking health regulations, even leading to the LA mayor shutting off the stars’ electricity in an effort to prevent other influencers from following in his footsteps.

In his new video, Bryce shows the footage he filmed of them planning the huge party and some close-ups of the party itself. The group dropped a whopping $2000 on alcohol for the night, drunk by the dozens of guests that can be seen in the cinematic montage of the event.

The clips provide an insight into what Bryce’s reaction to the outrage was while it was happening, and has given fans and critics alike a literal close-up of the events that sparked the backlash.