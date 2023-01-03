Jeffree Star claims he “escaped the Illuminati” in bizarre Tweet

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Influencer Jeffree Star has bizarrely revealed he was once sought out by “the Illuminati”, with the content creator then expressing how “grateful” he is to have survived the experience.

Jeffree Star, a well known content creator and beauty influencer, claims he was targeted by the Illuminati in 2021 in a bizarre thread confusing many.

In a series of tweets, Star revealed his previous experience with the organization while also calling out the “Hollywood elite” for trying to “ruin” his “entire career.”

When reflected on 2022, Jeffree Star began by called it a “crazy f**king year”, before revealing that he “escaped the illuminati in 2021 and they still haven’t killed me. Every day I wake up grateful.”

Jeffree Star then goes on to explain how difficult the experience with the Illuminati was, while also mentioning the other major backlash and drama the content creator has been at the center of in the past year.

“You have no idea what you are talking about… It’s 10 times worse than you can ever imagine. Just be thankful you are on the other side…

“In 2020 I was going to expose everything… In a matter of days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, villainize me and flooded the news with lies to discredit me. If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney and Kayne.”

At the beginning of 2021, there were rumors Jeffree Star and Kanye West were romantically linked following West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian. In January 2021, Star admitted on The BFF’s podcast he “played into it” because it was so ridiculous.

He also clarified that he would never be into Kanye: “He’s too short for me, I’m not into that.”

While Star is still widely popular, the influencer faced major backlash after he was accused of being racist.

The final tweet from Star furthers the idea that he was targeted by Hollywood, with the content creator writing that “anyone who challenges the system gets eliminated.”