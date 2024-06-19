Bella Poarch forced to speak out after Tyga cheating rumors spark death threats

Bella Poarch has addressed rumors claiming she cheated on her ex-husband with Tyga, claiming she received death threats over the drama in a TikTok video.

TikTok star and music artist Bella Poarch spoke out about the rumors surrounding her love life in a minute-long video on June 19, 2024, where she discussed the claims while brewing a cup of green tea.

In the video, Poarch revealed that she’s been receiving death threats for “over a year” due to a rumor circulating throughout her fanbase that she purportedly cheated on her now ex-husband with American rapper Tyga.

Youtube: Bella Poarch

“I never made a sex tape or cheated on him with Tyga,” she said. “I’ve only met Tyga once, and that was to film a TikTok, and that was something my team had set up.”

The ‘Crush’ singer went on to reveal that she and her ex-hubby are still close despite their divorce, saying he’s “literally been there for me through my darkest moments and has continued to be there for me during my worst days.”

“The truth is that we’re both different people from when we met when we were 19 in the Navy, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot of love for each other,” she continued. “And that’s the tea.”

Poarch’s matter-of-fact TikTok clip has sparked both support from fans and critical comments from trolls, many of whom are joking that “Tyga smiling while rubbing his hands right now.”

The two initially linked up to film a duet together on TikTok back in December 2020 to Tyga’s song ‘Money Mouf,’ but according to Poarch, that was the only time they ever interacted.

News of Poarch’s marital status first came to light in 2022 after TMZ reported the singer had filed for divorce from her husband, Tyler Poarch, after just under four years of marriage.

She took a break from social media shortly afterwards, as the information sparked intense outrage among fans who felt jilted that she hid this part of her life from them.

She would return to the public spotlight in October 2023, where she opened up about the reason for her separation in an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“Everything just happened so fast,” she said. “TikTok happened, and he didn’t wanna be in the spotlight. I respect that, though. It’s hard when I want to pursue music, like I wanna be an artist, I want to share music, I want to make content. But when the person you love wants something different, it’s hard.”

Ultimately, Bella’s career path and her husband’s reservations about fame didn’t mix, so the two ended up parting ways. The two still seem to be on good terms according to her latest TikTok, though — despite critics’ claims to the contrary.