Jeffree Star addresses Kanye West affair rumors: “This whole thing is really funny”

Published: 7/Jan/2021 21:54

by Virginia Glaze
Popular YouTuber and makeup mogul Jeffree Star has finally addressed the rumors surrounding an alleged affair between himself and rapper Kanye West, who many internet detectives claim is linked to his purported divorce from Kim Kardashian.

On January 6, TikTok star Ava Louise sparked a rumor that swept across the online world like wildfire, insinuating that beauty guru Jeffree Star was behind the divorce between Kim and Kanye.

The TikToker alleged that Kanye and a certain male influencer had been in a secret love affair, which Star appeared to joke about in a series of snarky tweets referencing Kanye’s musical career.

However, it appears that these claims are nothing but rumors, as told by Star himself in a YouTube video uploaded just a day later.

@realavalouiisei can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss♬ original sound – Ava Louise

“I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok, and it went ‘viral,’” Star said of the scandal. “Where she insinuates Kanye and Kim are getting a divorce because a big male beauty influencer is sleeping with him.”

“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet: I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny,” he continued. “I guess if this is a start to my new year, happy new year! …I really can’t, and if Kris Jenner organized this whole thing, happy new year, sweetie girl!”

(Topic begins at 2:42)

Star isn’t the only one involved to refute the claims, either; a source close to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has stated that “there is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumors,” as reported by E! Online.

Similarly, another source told NBC News that the couple is experiencing “regular relationship issues,” clarifying that “there is no one else involved” in their divorce.

This latest development has caused quite the outrage online, with many calling for Ava Louise to take accountability for spreading story on TikTok. Louise went viral in 2020 after licking a toilet seat amid the global health crisis, sparking mass criticism online against her.

For now, it seems as though the Jeffree/Kanye rumors have been officially put to bed. What a way to kick off 2021!

Twitch is down for the third time this year for streamers & viewers

Published: 7/Jan/2021 21:30 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 21:35

by Andrew Amos
Streamers and viewers alike are reporting Amazon-owned platform Twitch is currently experiencing an outage on January 7, with all streams and clips being taken offline or lagging severely.

Twitch went down at approximately 1:00 PM PST on January 7. While users can still access the front page and individual profiles, all streamers and broadcasts have been seemingly taken offline or are suffering from serious lag.

Twitch has made a statement regarding the problem, and are currently investigating the matter.

This isn’t the first time the platform has experienced such issues this month. In the first week of 2021, the site has crashed a total of three times, leading some users to question what the reason behind the frequent outages could be.

Many users have noted that broadcasts went down right as they were watching them. Streams appear to be unavailable to view, but chats are still going strong in channels that were live at the time of the outage.

Viewers noticed that the crash happened in the middle of AGDQ, a charity-based speedrunning event that is operating wholly online this year.

What is Twitch?

Twitch is the biggest gaming-centric streaming platform in the world, with almost four million streamers going live on the platform every month. On average, almost 1.5 million viewers will be watching Twitch broadcasts at any one time.

Amazon bought out Twitch for $970 million back in 2014, thrusting the website into the mainstream.

More to come…