Logan Paul reacts to Jake calling him a "fake fighter" before Floyd Mayweather bout - Dexerto

Logan Paul reacts to Jake calling him a “fake fighter” before Floyd Mayweather bout

Published: 5/Jan/2021 23:39

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube star Logan Paul is set to throw down with undefeated professional boxer Floyd Mayweather this February — but little brother Jake Paul isn’t a fan of their upcoming bout, even calling his sibling a “fake fighter.”

The Paul brothers have unexpectedly shifted from their careers as top-tier YouTubers into white-collar boxers. Ever since August 2018, the two have dedicated their time to training and scoring high-profile matches; and Logan may have taken the cream of the crop.

On December 6, 2020, it was announced that Logan would be fighting 50-0 pro boxer Floyd Mayweather in a “Super Exhibition” match in February 2021. This news seemed to overshadow Jake’s 2nd round KO over Nate Robinson a week prior, which may have influenced his thoughts on his older brother’s upcoming match.

“My brother is f**ked,” Jake taunted in an interview with TMZ. “It’s bad for the sport. I think it’s just for clout. You know, my brother’s a fake fighter. I’m the real fighter. He’s 0-1, I’m 3-0.”

A week later, Logan has finally responded to his little bro’s scathing words — and it’s safe to say that he’s a little confused as to where the venom is coming from, although he’s completely unfazed by the insults.

“I’m like, little brothers up to some s**t, like he wants to get some attention for a sec, go for it,” he said of the matter. “But I fully support Jake — whatever drama he wants to stir or create, it really doesn’t bother me. ‘You’re a fake boxer.’ Okay. Let’s box, because Jake is the kid that gets beat up by my sparring partners.”

 

“I’ve become like rubber sheet metal, dude,” he continued. “In this fight, everyone’s sayin’ a lot of things, and for good reason. I’m fighting Floyd f**king Mayweather! So I’ve literally become immune to every — I’ve heard it all.”

(Topic begins at 47:58)

Jake isn’t the only one unsure of his brother’s chances; even Mike Tyson claimed that Floyd would “beat [Logan’s] f***kin’ ass” when it comes time for their match.

While the odds are certainly against Paul, there’s still a chance that he might surprise his critics and go the distance against his formidable opponent.

Those hoping to see how it pans out can tune into the fight via Fanmio on February 20 as YouTube boxing takes yet another huge leap in the entertainment world.

Daniel Howell explains the reason behind his year-long YouTube hiatus

Published: 5/Jan/2021 19:57

by Virginia Glaze
Dan & Phil are one of YouTube’s most popular duos and OG content creators — but while Phil has been fairly active on the platform, Dan mysteriously went quiet, only reappearing on the site after a year of radio silence.

British YouTube duo Daniel Howell & Phil Lester have garnered a massive fanbase ever since they began creating videos in 2006, hailed for their relatable sense of humor and long-lasting friendship.

Last year, Howell uploaded a video that quickly rose to the top of YouTube’s trending page, simply titled, “Basically, I’m Gay.”

The 45-minute long, soul-baring video featured a sit-down with Dan’s fans, where he discussed his sexual orientation and gave advice to those in his audience who may be discovering their own identities.

However, the YouTuber went quiet shortly thereafter and hadn’t uploaded or appeared in a video for an entire year until January 4, 2021, when he sat down beside Phil in a joint upload to discuss his whereabouts.

“As you know, I have clearly taken a break from regular YouTube uploads,” he explained. “This was an emotional and spiritual and personal growth journey that I chose to be on, that, you know… the gay video, everything else, I really felt like I hadn’t really had time to ask: ‘Who am I? What do I want? What am I doing? Why?’ And I’m in that period.”

(Topic begins at 17:28)

That being said, it wasn’t as if Dan hadn’t planned to put out some projects last year; according to the YouTuber, “There were supposed to be a couple of things, and then 2020 happened.”

The chaos of 2020 and his own self-discovery weren’t the only reasons he’s been absent, though, with both he and Phil revealing they’ve been busy moving into a new home of their own design.

 

They don’t plan on doing a house tour anytime soon though, in an effort to protect their privacy — but it seems like their fans are sated enough after Dan finally made an appearance with Phil after an entire year relative inactivity.

Thus far, Dan has been met with an outpouring of support from his viewers, who can’t wait to see what this year has in store for him.