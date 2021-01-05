Logan Paul reacts to Jake calling him a "fake fighter" before Floyd Mayweather bout - Dexerto

YouTube star Logan Paul is set to throw down with undefeated professional boxer Floyd Mayweather this February — but little brother Jake Paul isn’t a fan of their upcoming bout, even calling his sibling a “fake fighter.”

The Paul brothers have unexpectedly shifted from their careers as top-tier YouTubers into white-collar boxers. Ever since August 2018, the two have dedicated their time to training and scoring high-profile matches; and Logan may have taken the cream of the crop.

On December 6, 2020, it was announced that Logan would be fighting 50-0 pro boxer Floyd Mayweather in a “Super Exhibition” match in February 2021. This news seemed to overshadow Jake’s 2nd round KO over Nate Robinson a week prior, which may have influenced his thoughts on his older brother’s upcoming match.

“My brother is f**ked,” Jake taunted in an interview with TMZ. “It’s bad for the sport. I think it’s just for clout. You know, my brother’s a fake fighter. I’m the real fighter. He’s 0-1, I’m 3-0.”

A week later, Logan has finally responded to his little bro’s scathing words — and it’s safe to say that he’s a little confused as to where the venom is coming from, although he’s completely unfazed by the insults.

“I’m like, little brothers up to some s**t, like he wants to get some attention for a sec, go for it,” he said of the matter. “But I fully support Jake — whatever drama he wants to stir or create, it really doesn’t bother me. ‘You’re a fake boxer.’ Okay. Let’s box, because Jake is the kid that gets beat up by my sparring partners.”

“I’ve become like rubber sheet metal, dude,” he continued. “In this fight, everyone’s sayin’ a lot of things, and for good reason. I’m fighting Floyd f**king Mayweather! So I’ve literally become immune to every — I’ve heard it all.”

(Topic begins at 47:58)

Jake isn’t the only one unsure of his brother’s chances; even Mike Tyson claimed that Floyd would “beat [Logan’s] f***kin’ ass” when it comes time for their match.

While the odds are certainly against Paul, there’s still a chance that he might surprise his critics and go the distance against his formidable opponent.

Those hoping to see how it pans out can tune into the fight via Fanmio on February 20 as YouTube boxing takes yet another huge leap in the entertainment world.