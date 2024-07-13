Central Cee’s ex-girlfriend Madeline Argy went viral after posting several rants to TikTok claiming the rapper cheated on her and about his alleged relationship with Ice Spice. Here’s a full breakdown.

Madeline Argy had been in an on-off relationship with Central Cee since 2022, in which the TikTok influencer went viral in September, 2023, after she revealed they were no longer together.

However, after being spotted together on a trip to Nigeria at the end of June, rumors that Madeline and the rapper were back in a relationship started circulating. But, this came to a halt when Central Cee was seen shopping with Ice Spice in London at the start of July.

Central Cee and Ice Spice released a song together titled ‘Did It First’ on July 12, which centers around being unfaithful in a relationship, fuelling rumors that they’re dating.

On the same day, Madeline posted a series of rants to TikTok in response, claiming that he had been “cheating” on her and that hours after they had split up, she saw him with Ice Spice.

Central Cee and Ice Spice cheating accusations explained

On July 12, Madeline posted to TikTok calling out Central Cee for “cheating” and his alleged relationship with Ice Spice. “Let me tell you about how I did not know that any of this was going to f**king happen,” she began.

Madeline claimed the rapper played his verse from his upcoming song with Ice Spice, “What the f**k, not only did you just snitch on yourself that you’re cheating, but you just told me exactly how,” she said and added: “He tells me it’s just marketing, and I know how the internet works so I just forget about it.”

However, the TikTok star revealed they eventually broke up after Central Cee called her on July 1:

“I’m thinking this conversation’s going to be on love, our relationship, so tell me why 10 hours later he’s posted up with a f**king baddie. Guys, imagine you break up with your boyfriend one night and the next he is posting up with Ice Spice in Chrome Hearts. I didn’t even get to break up with him and he’s already with the next girl!”

She added: “He gave me not even 12 hours notice before he was being filmed in Chrome Hearts with her. The flight from America is 12 hours, she was already on the f*****g plane.”

Madeline revealed a previous screenshot of Central Cee commenting “Trouble” on Ice Spice’s Instagram post, which she stated, at the time, was “four days until my birthday.”

“When I saw him in her comment section like that, I tweaked so bad I was going to put this screenshot on my story,” she continued. Madeline then showed another screenshot of him allegedly sending “Come home. I still love you,” to her via direct messages on the platform.

“I thought he was considerate enough to at least let me have my birthday week and then I see them at the club on the 6th of July. My birthday is on the 7th,” she added.

Madeline concluded by saying: “His team is trying to convince me to have a conversation with him that he had no control over this. I’m trying to get the point across, it doesn’t matter whether he had control or not. Why was I told 12 hours before it happened? I’m going insane.”

Central Cee has not responded to Madeline Argy’s claims, and despite speculations regarding his alleged relationship with Ice Spice, this has not been confirmed.