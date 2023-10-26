Jeffree Star faces backlash for hanging out with Eugenia Cooney

Influencer Jeffree Star is facing major criticism online after he was seen live streaming with Eugenia Cooney, the two spending multiple days together at Star’s ranch home.

This past month, Dexerto reported how fans of Cooney have been concerned with her health and appearance. On September 22, Cooney uploaded a video of herself dancing along to Beyonce’s ‘Single Ladies.’

The video in question was flooded with comments from fans who were shocked at Cooney’s appearance, noticing the YouTuber’s incredibly thin appearance.

Since then, the influencer has been relatively quiet. However, she has thrust herself back into the limelight after appearing on multiple live streams with Jeffree Star.

Her fans are now blasting Star for spending time with the influencer and for the content and conversations that the two were having during their streams.

Cooney visited Star at the Star Yak Ranch, spending a few days at his house and even going live from the home on multiple occasions.

The chat kept asking the two about their time together, with Cooney even addressing in one livestream how she has been under major fire in recent days and weeks. “We’ve already done all the things you’re asking us,” Starr explained to the chat.

Cooney goes on to add, “I see you guys are going to cancel Eugenia but actually we’ve done that too. I’ve been canceled a million times so we’ve already done that you guys. We’re just doing our makeup and trying to have a good time. Which, it’s been so much fun so whatever with what some of you guys want to say.”

Time will tell if Cooney properly addresses her audience’s concerns or if Starr speaks out against the criticism he has received for spending time with her. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any news about the situation is revealed.

