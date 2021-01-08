 TikTok star Ava Louise admits she fabricated the Kanye West & Jeffree Star affair rumors - Dexerto
TikTok star Ava Louise admits she fabricated the Kanye West & Jeffree Star affair rumors

Published: 8/Jan/2021 19:32

by Virginia Glaze
Ava Louise admits to fabricating Jeffree Star Kanye West affair rumors
YouTube: Jeffree Star, PowerfulJRE / Instagram: @avalouiise

Jeffree Star Kanye West

Leaked audio from TikTok star Ava Louise appears to show the influencer admitting to completely making up the viral rumors that Jeffree Star and Kanye West were having a secret affair.

On January 6, the internet went up in flames due to a completely unexpected rumor, which claimed that a major male beauty influencer had been behind the Kim Kardashian / Kanye West divorce.

Although she didn’t name him, the TikToker who kicked off the rumors — a content creator named Ava Louise — appeared to heavily hint that the male influencer was Jeffree Star, a massively popular YouTuber and owner of his own makeup empire.

With Star appearing to find the scandal humorous and even poking fun at the rumors with cryptic Tweets, many found some credibility in the situation — but he fully debunked the matter on January 7, claiming that he’s never even met Kanye.

After two days of the rumors running rampant online, it seems that Ava Louise has admitted to completely fabricating the entire ordeal, as told by audio from a leaked text conversation.

“I’m literally not even getting sued,” Louise can be heard saying in the audio clip. “I made the entire scandal up. There is literally not one bit of truth to anything I have said. I just tricked the entire world into talking about me again because I was on a lot of Adderall.”

Well, there you have it: Ava Louise made the entire scandal up so that the internet would talk about her again, thanks to the help of certain prescription medications.

Needless to say, it doesn’t look like the internet is too pleased with Ava’s latest stunt, which comes months after she licked a toilet seat in a “challenge” amid the global health crisis last year.

“She did all of this for nothing,” one commenter said of the situation.

“Bro, if you’re bored, just play Roblox or something,” another joked. “There was no need to do that.”

“Imagine starting stuff that can hurt ppl in the process for fun,” yet another said.

Kim and Kanye themselves have denied the rumors, according to a source close to the couple, making this entire scenario a 24-hour whirlwind that stopped as quickly as it started.

PewDiePie reveals why he’s taking another break from YouTube

Published: 8/Jan/2021 19:22

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of YouTuber PewDiePie announcing breaj.
YouTube: PewDiePie

PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg announced that he is taking another break from making content. The Swedish star’s leave has fans wondering when he will make his return.

In 2020, PewDiePie surprised viewers when he revealed that he was taking his first break ever from YouTube. Prior, the content creator had never missed a single day of uploading to the platform for over 10 years.

Fans will have to go without his content again in 2021, as he announced on January 8 that he is taking another leave of absence from making videos. When will he back?

Screenshot of PewDiePie and Marzia together.
Instagram: @pewdiepie
The popular YouTuber will be taking a break from content in 2021.

PewDiePie announces second break from YouTube

PewDiePie made the announcement on January 8 in a community post on his channel. “I FORGOT TO MENTION A FEW THINGS! I’m taking some time off to chill, epic,” the entertainer wrote at the beginning of his update.

The star then went on to reveal that his community had raised an astonishing $900k in 2020 for charity. Since making the move to livestreaming, Pewds has given away all of his subscriber fees and chat donations to various organizations throughout the year.

Fans of YouTuber shouldn’t be too surprised with his second break as Kjellberg told his community on numerous occasions that he planned on taking a second vacation in 2021. “I feel like it’s fair. Any other job you get holidays and I don’t do that. And this year has been pretty crazy. It’s good for my mental health,” he explained in June.

PewDiePie community post about taking break from YouTube in 2021.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber announced his second break from YouTube.

When will PewDiePie return to YouTube?

Last year, the YouTuber officially took his break on January 15 and didn’t return until February 21 – which was roughly 37 days. However, during his January 6 Minecraft livestream, the 31-year-old told fans he was undecided on how long his vacation this year would actually be.

“I might not stream for a while either, just to take some full time off, and come back fully charged. So I’ll be offline for a week, two weeks, maybe three weeks. I don’t know. I know it’s kind of a ball-buster to end here, but I don’t really take breaks and I feel like I just need it. So…” he said.

(Topic starts at 4:02:06)

It’s unclear at the time of writing if PewDiePie will eventually stream during his break, or whether he will go completely silent like he did last year while on vacation. Though it appears he won’t be making video uploads for the duration of his time off.

Fans will no doubt severely miss him. In 2020, his popular r/Pewdiepiesubmissions subreddit hilariously turned to chaos and made hilarious jokes about his absence from YouTube. If nothing else, we can look forward to the memes.