TikTok star Ava Louise admits she fabricated the Kanye West & Jeffree Star affair rumors - Dexerto

Leaked audio from TikTok star Ava Louise appears to show the influencer admitting to completely making up the viral rumors that Jeffree Star and Kanye West were having a secret affair.

On January 6, the internet went up in flames due to a completely unexpected rumor, which claimed that a major male beauty influencer had been behind the Kim Kardashian / Kanye West divorce.

Although she didn’t name him, the TikToker who kicked off the rumors — a content creator named Ava Louise — appeared to heavily hint that the male influencer was Jeffree Star, a massively popular YouTuber and owner of his own makeup empire.

With Star appearing to find the scandal humorous and even poking fun at the rumors with cryptic Tweets, many found some credibility in the situation — but he fully debunked the matter on January 7, claiming that he’s never even met Kanye.

After two days of the rumors running rampant online, it seems that Ava Louise has admitted to completely fabricating the entire ordeal, as told by audio from a leaked text conversation.

“I’m literally not even getting sued,” Louise can be heard saying in the audio clip. “I made the entire scandal up. There is literally not one bit of truth to anything I have said. I just tricked the entire world into talking about me again because I was on a lot of Adderall.”

Well, there you have it: Ava Louise made the entire scandal up so that the internet would talk about her again, thanks to the help of certain prescription medications.

ok ppl in my DMs saying Ava Louise didn’t lie about Kanye and Jeffree here’s a voice message now leave me alone(got this from tiktok) pic.twitter.com/8DZLYi4VJx — mars (@mars132001) January 8, 2021

Needless to say, it doesn’t look like the internet is too pleased with Ava’s latest stunt, which comes months after she licked a toilet seat in a “challenge” amid the global health crisis last year.

“She did all of this for nothing,” one commenter said of the situation.

“Bro, if you’re bored, just play Roblox or something,” another joked. “There was no need to do that.”

“Imagine starting stuff that can hurt ppl in the process for fun,” yet another said.

Kim and Kanye themselves have denied the rumors, according to a source close to the couple, making this entire scenario a 24-hour whirlwind that stopped as quickly as it started.