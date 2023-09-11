TikTok makeup artist sparks accusations of “blackface” over controversial video

A makeup artist on TikTok is facing accusations of “blackface” after using cosmetics and a wig to accomplish a look that left many viewers upset.

Makeup is a massive part of content on the internet. A slew of beauty influencers have achieved international fame thanks to their skills with a brush, and makeup enthusiasts are always scouring for reviews to see which new products are worth their money.

However, sometimes certain makeup looks can cause controversy — especially when these looks tread into sensitive territory.

That’s exactly what’s happening with Russian makeup artist Daria Graph after one of her makeup transformation videos went viral online.

YouTube: Daria Graph Russian beauty influencer Daria Graph is coming under fire for a specific look she uploaded to TikTok.

TikTok makeup artist faces backlash for “changing races”

Daria Graph is a prominent makeup artist on TikTok who boasts over 3 million followers on the video-sharing app. Her looks often feature bright colors or artistic elements… but a couple of her videos are stirring up debate.

On August 30, Graph uploaded a shocking transformation clip that showed the blonde makeup artist with a long, curly wig and dark skin.

Commenters were quick to call out Graph for seemingly using “blackface” in this transformation video, which currently boasts over 4.8 million views.

“Um, why did she think this was okay?” one user wrote.

“Crazy makeup skills, but nah, this shouldn’t have happened,” another said.

“This is ‘black face lite ™️’ and you got the nerve to have it pinned…” another wrote.

Graph went on to upload the transformation several more times — but that isn’t the only time she’s done this look. In two other videos uploaded last year, she also donned the curly wig and boasted a darker skin tone, similarly sparking accusations of “blackface.”

This isn’t the first makeup artist on TikTok to come under fire for “changing races” using cosmetics, by far. Earlier this year, TikTok user easy_baobo sparked backlash across social media after transforming into late NBA star Kobe Bryant, prompting a heated conversation online.