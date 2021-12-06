TikTok reveals top videos from 2021: Viral ‘Stay’ dance, Zach King, more

What were the most popular videos on TikTok in 2021? As the year comes to a close, the viral video platform has revealed its biggest trends, content creators, and more.

TikTok is undoubtedly the net’s #1 trend-setter, birthing numerous viral challenges, dances, memes, and even popular pasta recipes.

As a hive for all sorts of viral content, it stands to reason that some regular users might be curious as to what the social media site’s most popular trends and videos were of the year… and luckily, TikTok has decided to reveal all in its year-end report.

On December 6, TikTok unveiled its most popular videos and biggest creators in its ‘Year on TikTok 2021’ address… and some of the entries might come as a surprise to TikTok regulars.

TikTok’s top videos of 2021

From the viral ‘Stay’ dance trend to Olympic athletes celebrating their hard-won gold medals, this year’s top TikTok videos sum up the brighter parts of 2021 in a list that has us all cracking a smile.

#1 totouchanemu — Drone Dancing

TikTok’s viral ‘Stay’ dance trend took over the app for a hot minute, and it’s all thanks to Max Taylor’s surprising dance moves.

TikToker ToTouchAnEmu quickly jumped on the trend with his own take on the dance, using a drone to capture his hip-shaking choreography in 360 degrees. The video has garnered over 313 million views thus far.

#2 chipmunksofTikTok — Squishy the Chipmunk hides nuts in his mouth

This adorable chipmunk stole hearts across TikTok, and it’s not hard to see why… but we’re more impressed with how much he can store so many nuts in his tiny rodent mouth!

Squishy’s impressive chipmunk skills have earned him over 263 million views and over 11 million followers.

#3 _catben_ — Catherine Benson’s household restocking goes viral

It’s the simple things in life that are the most satisfying, and TikToker Catherine Benson’s household restocking scratches that itch almost perfectly.

Her creative ways of refilling spice containers and napkins has garnered over 205 million views.

#4 my_aussie_gal — Doggie painting for the win

Secret the Australian Shepherd took over TikTok thanks to her surprising artistic skills. The lovable pup managed to paint an entire sunflower by herself (and the training of her owner, of course).

Secret’s First Flower has accrued over 183 million views.

#5 Zach King — Zach King disappears into sidewalk artwork

Zach King is one of the net’s most popular content creators thanks to his ingenious special effects and jaw-dropping transitions. It comes as little surprise that he’s scored TikTok’s fifth most-viewed video, where he falls into an impressive chalk mural.

TikTok continues to take over social media with its creative users and catchy trends. We only wonder how far it’ll go next year.