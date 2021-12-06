How to get 2022 profile frame on TikTok

As 2021 draws to a close, you may have noticed some TikTok users with badges attached to their profile pictures. Here’s how to get one of your own.

Short-form video platform TikTok has been thriving over the past year, gaining millions of new users and seeing countless new trends and challenges going viral on a daily basis.

The app is undoubtedly home to the internet’s most viral content right now, making it an ever-appealing option for influencers looking to grow their following to start their content creation journey.

There are also plenty of casual viewers who use the app to connect with friends and other users, and view the platform’s entertaining content from their For You Page.

To celebrate the end of a busy year on the app, TikTok has added the option to use profile badges on your profile to mark the end of 2021 and the start of 2022.

In order to get access to the badges, you will first need to use the app’s ‘Ask on TikTok’ feature.

How to get 2021 & 2022 badge on TikTok

Although there’s a couple of steps you’ll need to go through to get access to the profile decoration, the process isn’t a complicated one.

Launch TikTok. On the left of the screen, click on the pop-up of a question mark above the word ‘2021’ to enter ‘Ask on TikTok.’ To add a frame to your profile, you’ll need to ask or answer a question that includes 2021 or 2022. Click on a question to answer it, and film your response. Post your video as normal, and when you check your profile you should have a badge added. If you want to change the frame you’re using, click your profile picture, and then ‘Change frame’ to select which one you want to use.

Adding a badge is a simple but fun way to liven up your profile, and is the perfect way to celebrate the new year on the app.