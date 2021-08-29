TikTok Feta Pasta trend: 4 tasty recipes that TikTokers are loving

TikTok’s Baked Feta Pasta recipe has been recreated by foodies worldwide. The dish has inspired a variety of similar meals, including feta pie and even chocolate pasta. But, which recipes look the tastiest?

The internet went wild back in February as TikTok user @feelgoodfoodie replicated the Finnish dish. The recipe only contains five ingredients; cherry tomatoes, seasoning, olive oil, cooked pasta and a block of feta cheese. The simple (yet tasty) meal has amassed over a billion views.

As well as simply recreating the dish, TikTok chefs have also experimented with its ingredients. From changing the pasta type to chucking in a different variety of cheese, this hack is perfect for all one-pot recipes.

Advertisement

Will any of these recipes take off like TikTok’s Baked Feta Pasta?

Baked Mac and Cheese

If your tastes are more traditional, you’ll love TikTok’s Baked Mac and Cheese recipe. For this one, you don’t even need to boil the macaroni first. Here’s the full recipe:

Start by adding a block of (any) cheese to the middle of a baking dish

Surround your cheese with macaroni pasta

Add two cups of milk to thoroughly drench your pasta. An extra two cups of heavy cream is optional

Add some grated cheese to the top of your dish and season to taste

Bake in the oven for 30 minutes

Baked Cream Cheese Pasta

According to TikTok user Lauren Bower (@cooklikeamother), “this is the texture that the feta cheese pasta trend should actually be.”

This “creamy and delicious” recipe is apparently the perfect antidote to “that oily, separated version.” This is how to do it:

Add a pint of cherry tomatoes to a baking dish

Season with four garlic cloves, salt, pepper and about a teaspoon of olive oil

Place a block of cream cheese in the middle, as well as a wheel of garlic boursin

Drizzle half a cup of heavy cream over your ingredients

Bake covered for 30 minutes, then uncovered for 15

Mix well, before adding your pasta

Chocolate Cheesecake Pasta

…You heard that right. This recipe (which has 2.1 million likes, by the way) makes for a perfect, decadent dessert. Here’s how to recreate it:

Advertisement

Place a pack of strawberries into a baking dish

Sprinkle “liberally” with icing sugar, before adding a drop of vanilla extract

Add a block of cream cheese to the center, before sprinkling with sugar again

Bake for 45 minutes

Add semi-sweet chocolate to the dish. Mix well

Combine with cooked chocolate pasta (its a thing!) and add a splash of starch water

Feta Pasta Spanakopita

This viral recipe is a variation on the traditional Greek dish. Placing filo pastry on top of cheesy pasta, it’s an utter carb fest! Here’s a rundown of the recipe:

Add two blocks of feta to a casserole dish

Pour in a pack of uncooked macaroni pasta

Drown the pasta in four cups of half-and-half

Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and drizzle over some olive oil

Bake for 30 minutes, then take out and mix well

Add uncooked spinach to the hot dish before placing some cooked filo pastry on top.

So there you have it, each viral variation of the TikTok Feta Pasta recipe, broken down. Serve up, and enjoy!