What is TikTok’s viral ‘cocktail snow globe’ trend?

The viral ‘cocktail snow globe’ trend has resurfaced on TikTok, as the holiday season is right around the corner.

This snow globe trend debuted in 2022 and is making a comeback on TikTok in 2024. Over the past month, the hashtag #snowglobecocktail has reached more than 3.1 million views as the Christmas period gets ever closer.

One viral clip by user caitliniola shows a festive winter cocktail crafted with frozen herbs and berries. Her drink features frozen ingredients like rosemary, berries, and edible flowers encased in ice cubes, making it a stunning and seasonally perfect creation.

Article continues after ad

Since being posted on November 2, the video has amassed over 1.4 million views, with many commenters eager to try making their own cocktail snow globes.

How to make TikTok’s viral cocktail snow globe

To help cocktail lovers recreate this popular trend at home, Patrick Pistolesi, Master Mixologist at NIO Cocktails, has shared his expert tips on making the perfect cocktail snow globes:

Use clear ice for a glassy look – For crystal-clear ice, use filtered or distilled water, boiling it twice before freezing to eliminate air bubbles. You can freeze water directly in freezer-safe glasses (like tempered glass) or use extra-large ice cube molds.

– For crystal-clear ice, use filtered or distilled water, boiling it twice before freezing to eliminate air bubbles. You can freeze water directly in freezer-safe glasses (like tempered glass) or use extra-large ice cube molds. Choose festive fruits and spices – Brighten your snow globes with fruits like cranberries, pomegranate seeds, or citrus slices. For added elegance, try edible flowers like pansies or hibiscus. Place them in the glass or in ice molds for individual, decorative cubes.

– Brighten your snow globes with fruits like cranberries, pomegranate seeds, or citrus slices. For added elegance, try edible flowers like pansies or hibiscus. Place them in the glass or in ice molds for individual, decorative cubes. Add with herbs and botanicals – Include sprigs of rosemary, thyme, or mint for a festive look and flavor. Secure herbs in freezer-safe glasses using string or tape before freezing. Their aromatic oils pair perfectly with spirits like gin and vodka.

– Include sprigs of rosemary, thyme, or mint for a festive look and flavor. Secure herbs in freezer-safe glasses using string or tape before freezing. Their aromatic oils pair perfectly with spirits like gin and vodka. Freeze your snow globe – Let your snow globe creations freeze overnight in a freezer-safe glass or mold. Larger ice formations melt slowly, keeping your drink cold and flavorful for longer.

– Let your snow globe creations freeze overnight in a freezer-safe glass or mold. Larger ice formations melt slowly, keeping your drink cold and flavorful for longer. Pair with the perfect cocktail – Botanical ice complements gin-based cocktails beautifully, complimenting their crisp bitterness. Spiced or fruity ice is ideal for classics like Negronis or Margaritas.

Before the cocktail snow globe drink took TikTok by storm, the viral protein Diet Coke trend blew up on the app.