TikTok Wrapped 2023: How to get your TikTok wrapped stats

If you’ve seen the buzz about TikTok Wrapped, which allows users to see their habits on the app, you might be wondering how to get your own. Here’s everything you need to know.

Spotify was one of the first apps that created a yearly ‘wrap’, allowing users to see an overview of their listening habits in the past year. Since the popularity of that one, several other apps, including Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat have created similar features to let users see their habits on the apps.

In 2021, TikTok also created a wrap feature, which let users not only see how many videos they’d watched that year, but also how many people had interacted with their own videos.

Unfortunately, this feature did not return for 2022, leaving talented users to programme their own wrapped features. Here’s how you can view your TikTok Wrapped in 2023.

How to find and use TikTok Wrapped

As TikTok stopped doing their own Wrapped insights in 2022, you’ll have to use a third-party website. A developer named Bennett Hollstein has made it easy and safe to do this on his new website.

Here’s everything you need to know to do it yourself.

Go to the Privacy and Settings page on your TikTok account and request to download the data from your profile After you’ve received the documents, go onto the Wrapped for TikTok website and submit the documents Wait for the site to load and then enjoy learning more about your TikTok habits in an interactive way

Wrapped for TikTok allows you to see a summarisation of your time on TikTok

What is TikTok Wrapped?

A web developer by the name of Bennett Hollstein, who owns development company Vantezzen, has created a tool that lets TikTok users see their recent habits on the app.

Wrapped for TikTok will allow you to see how many videos you’ve watched in the past year, how much time you’ve spent on the app, and how long your longest watch session was.

You’ll also be able to see how many likes and comments you’ve made as well as getting your very own TikTok persona which better explains your habits on the app.

Is it safe to use?

Writing on the website, Bennett promises users: “Your TikTok data is only used in your browser and never uploaded to any server. We will not store or process your data on our server in any way.”

He also lets users who are able to read code to look at Wrapped for TikTok’s full source code to prove further that he won’t save your data.