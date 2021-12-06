TikTok users defend Dunkin’ Donuts employee after viral drive-thru argument

TikTok users have rallied around a Dunkin Donuts employee after a viral video showed them getting heated with an unruly customer who wouldn’t stop honking their horn.

Over the last few months, TikTok has quickly become the internet’s home for viral videos as the video-sharing app has become more than just about dance routines, singing, and impressive art.

Take a few swipes through your ‘For You Page’ and it won’t be long before you come across something like a viral public freakout or an optical illusion that has everyone thinking Harry Potter is in town.

Most recently, users have been flocking to a video that includes a confrontation between a Dunkin Donuts employee and an impolite customer, with the pair seemingly wanting to throw hands.

The post, which was initially shared by @_joeingenito, was reposted by Worldstar in early December and has racked up close to 3 million views at the time of writing, with many viewers sharing their sympathies with the employee.

As the video kicks off, the customer sat at the drive-thru window honks their car horn in an obnoxious manner, prompting the employee to get a little heated. “You want the money?” he says, before the cash is snatched out of his hand.

Clearly annoyed by the customer’s behavior, the cashier yells for them to “pull up” to the front of the store as the car pulls away – even slamming the drive-thru window in frustration at what has just unfolded.

Many viewers quickly expressed their support for the employee, praising them for matching the customer’s unruly attitude.

“You cannot demand a service while simultaneously abusing, degrading, or mocking those who provide it,” said one. I see nothing wrong with this man getting mad,” added another. “People that don’t respect customer service workers deserve nothing less than lifetime solitary confinement,” commented another.

The post continues to pick up views as TikTok users are stunned by how the customer could act in such a way.