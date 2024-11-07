Doctors warn TikTok could be giving users hemorrhoids – but there’s an easy fix

Several doctors have warned its patients that TikTok and other social media platforms could be causing its users to get hemorrhoids. But there’s an easy way to prevent it.

In 2022, NordVPN published a study claiming that 65% of respondents (9,800 adults surveyed) said they used their phones in the bathroom.

While it’s not a new concept for people wanting to keep themselves occupied while on the toilet, with books and newspapers being the go-to form of entertainment before phones, it’s actually the number one cause for one specific health issue – hemorrhoids.

Hemorrhoids are swollen veins in the anus and rectum that can lead to pain, itching, and bleeding, according to the Mayo Clinic. Though they usually clear up on their own, they can become serious enough to require medical attention and even surgery.

“One common cause is due to sitting on the toilet for a prolonged time,” Dr. David L Schwarzbaum, a gastroenterologist, told HuffPost.

“This is because when one’s bottom is in the space of the toilet seat, the blood will pool in the lowest point and cause increased pressure in the blood vessels in the anus, leading to hemorrhoids.”

While being on your phone and scrolling through TikTok and other social media platforms can be a great source of entertainment while you’re doing your business, it can also act as a distraction, leading to you sitting there for longer than needed.

“I tell my patients that prolonged sitting on the toilet causes blood to pool in your anal veins which may cause hemorrhoids to form, so you’re best to not spend time sitting and scrolling,” TikTok’s Dr. Joe cautioned his 2.1 million followers.

So how long is too long to spend on the toilet, exactly? Dr. Schwarzbaum advises sticking to his 10-15 minute rule.

“I would generally recommend trying to limit bowel movements to 10-15 minutes at most to reduce the risk of hemorrhoids,” he said.

“I also counsel them to avoid scrolling on phones or reading for prolonged periods on the toilet. If you need a break from the rest of the world, sit on top of the toilet seat.”

This is just the latest habit to raise concerns among experts after a psychologist spoke out against the viral ‘winter arc’ craze.

