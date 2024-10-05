Influencer fractures her ankle after attempting ‘dangerous’ TikTok trend

A content creator fractured her ankle after attempting a ‘dangerous’ viral TikTok trend, leaving her screaming in pain.

Emily Webb, an Australian influencer with over 172,000 Instagram followers, stood in the middle of the street when a car struck her, fracturing her ankle and leaving her in excruciating pain.

The incident was the result of a dangerous online trend. On TikTok, the ‘trust him trend’ shows videos with millions of views of women putting their safety at risk to prove their trust in their male partners.

In these videos, women stand in the middle of the road while their boyfriends drive towards them, either at full speed or slower, with the intent to brake just in time. The women often caption their posts with phrases like “safe to say I trust you” or “trust him with my life.”

The single Aussie decided to try the trend herself, enlisting a male friend to join her. In the clip posted on her TikTok and Instagram pages, she’s seen standing confidently in the middle of the road.

Her driver’s supposed to stop in time, as men in other videos had done. However, he didn’t brake quickly enough, and the car collided with Emily, causing her to wince in pain. “Stop! Go backwards!” she yelled.

The driver quickly reversed, but the damage was already done. Her leg was trapped under the car for a moment, leaving her seriously injured due to the failed attempt at the trend, as reported by news.com.au.

According to the outlet, the content creator is now facing a lengthy recovery process but is relieved that it won’t greatly impact her work, as she’s self-employed and can set her own schedule.

TikTok users have had mixed reactions to the trend, with some labeling it as “dangerous” while others worry that attempting it might lead to their boyfriends “accidentally” running them over.

This is just one of the many controversial trends that have emerged on the app, alongside ‘chroming,’ the Blackout Challenge, and the ‘sun gazing’ fad.

