TikTokers are damaging homes with “deadly” door-kicking challenge

New Jersey residents have had to deal with hundreds of dollars in property damage thanks to a TikTok challenge that law enforcement describes as potentially “deadly”.

TikTok as a platform is no stranger to viral memes and oftentimes, these will take the form of “challenges”. Commonly, TikTok challenges take the form of feats of strength or athletic prowess but there can be serious consequences.

We’ve seen them end in online cancellation, police chases, and even serious injury or hospitalization. People doing themselves or their reputation harm in the pursuit of a TikTok challenge is a frequent occurrence but many draw the line at those that do damage to others or their property.

TikTok’s door-kicking challenge has stirred some controversy after New Jersey homeowners were left with a hefty bill to repair their homes. Local authorities have also warned people about participating for fear of deadly repercussions.

The door-kicking challenge involves approaching a home and kicking the door as hard as possible in what is essentially an evolution of the ding-dong ditch. Initially reported by ABC7, residents in East Orange New Jersey had their home damaged in a string of door-kicking incidents in the area.

“To have my mom spend an extra $700 because it was a challenge … what was the challenge? To scare us to death? Because that’s pretty pathetic,” a resident of the damaged household said. Local police also issued a warning about similar instances occurring in the area.

“The ‘door-kicking challenge’ is not just a harmless trend,” a police spokesperson explained. “Videos on TikTok suggest this challenge is happening in cities across the country, and it’s a dangerous activity that can lead to significant property damage and personal injury.”

“For our residents and homeowners, you know it can frighten them, but for those who are participating, it could be lethal or deadly for them as well,” they continued. Back in 2021 when the trend first emerged online, Jennifer Pritchard, of the Petaluma Police Department in California warned it could result in “a real life or death situation.”

“You don’t know what ways they’ll protect that could cause real, real harm,” she elaborated. “When people think their home or their family is threatened, they are going to give an equal response to protect their property or family.”

