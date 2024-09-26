Woman warns against viral cucumber salad trend after finger gets chopped off

The cucumber salad trend has become one of the most viral food trends of 2024, even leading to a shortage of the vegetable and other ingredients in stores. But, one woman is warning viewers with a cautionary tale surrounding the trend that ended in her finger being chopped off.

Logan Moffitt, also known on TikTok as the ‘cucumber guy,’ has become a sensation on the platform following his salad recipes. He’s amassed over 6.5 million followers and 277 million likes on social media, with countless viewers attempting to recreate the cucumber-based recipes he makes in his videos.

One woman, however, is not on board with the trend, having given herself “life-changing” injuries while attempting to recreate the viral cucumber salad.

TikToker Angie explained that things started to take a turn for the worse when she attempted to use a mandolin like Logan uses in his content. The mandolin is a cutting device consisting of a flat surface fitted with a sharp blade. It allows the user to cut vegetables at an increased pace.

Unfortunately, she managed to cut herself in the process: “I completely took off the entire side of my pinky,” she said. “They said they could not stitch it because it was so badly wounded that there was nothing that they could actually stitch together because the skin was completely gone.”

Things proceeded to get worse and worse, and she eventually developed an infection as a result of the wound. “I started to have sharp, extreme pains going up my entire arm to where it felt like it was lightning going up my arm.”

After another visit to urgent care, she was informed that the infection had spread to the bone. She explained that as a result she’d lost all feeling in her finger, and she had been referred to a hand specialist.

“The fact that this all is going on, thousands of dollars in medical bills, is going on for simply using a cucumber-cutting device. … So, you don’t really know how much you need your pinky until you are in a position where your pinky stops working. So that’s where I’m at now,” she finished.

Viewers were less than sympathetic, commenting that she should not have referred to Logan’s name in her video: “I am truly sorry you experienced that. The point of clarification is that it’s not ‘Logan’s cucumber cutting device,’ it’s a mandolin. That’s why there’s some contention in the comments.”

“I’m sorry, calling a MANDOLIN a ‘cucumber cutting device’ is wild,” another wrote.

Somebody commented that Logan had been warning his viewers about the dangers of the mandolin in his recent videos, writing: “I’ve noticed in his recent videos he’s been telling people to be mindful of the mandolin.”

Angie responded to the comment, saying: “I didn’t notice it and I wish I did! This is what I get for following a two-minute video instead of doing my research on how dangerous this product is and how many people have had injuries from it.”

