How to edit a caption on TikTok after you’ve already posted

Ever written a long, meaningful caption on TikTok before realizing you’ve forgotten the most important part? Is there a way to edit the essay after you’ve already posted it? Here’s the lowdown on how to go back and alter your words.

TikTok can be tricky to grasp if you’re a first-time user. People have previously wondered how to send a DM on the app, as well as using various video effects.

Clips with lengthy captions are commonplace on TikTok, and it’s important to nail them the first time. But, what happens if you make a fatal spelling error? Is it possible to change it?

Advertisement

According to Business Insider, it isn’t as easy as pressing an Instagram-esque ‘edit’ button. The process is a little longer and involves deleting your video before reposting it again. However, the pay-off is worth it!

How to change your caption on TikTok

Once you’ve posted your TikTok, the only way to edit your caption is to swiftly delete and re-post. Don’t worry, though. If you’ve added an abundance of effects, music, and edits to your video, you don’t have to lose out on all your progress.

Read More: Hasan wants stronger Twitch response to hate raids amid daily botting

Here’s how to repost your final product before anyone notices!

Tap on the ‘Me’ icon, hiding in the bottom left of your screen.

Once you’re on your profile, select the video you want to repost.

Make your way to the three dots at the bottom of your video. This will open the ‘options’ menu.

The ‘Save Video’ option should be on the left-hand side of the screen. Once you’ve selected that, the video will download to your device.

Repost the ready-made video, adding a new caption (and making sure you’ve perfected it before you post!)

Now all you have to do is sit back, watch the likes roll in, and wait for TikTok to add an ‘edit post’ option.