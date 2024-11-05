Doctor warns against TikTok’s viral protein Diet Coke trend

A doctor has issued a warning about TikTok’s viral protein Diet Coke trend, as many people have been trying out this ‘dirty soda’ craze.

Protein Diet Coke is a trendy drink that combines a pre-made protein shake with Diet Coke, resulting in a creamy, carbonated beverage aimed at making protein intake more enjoyable.

The trend took off thanks to Utah-based TikToker beccers_gordonn, whose video review rating the drink as “a 10/10” garnered over 2.6 million views.

Since then, thousands of people have jumped on the bandwagon, testing out the recipe and sharing their reviews. While most are enjoying the carbonated drink as a fun way to consume protein, experts have raised concerns about the trend.

“Let’s get real – if your ‘protein’ comes from a pre-made shake, you’re likely getting more calories from sugar than from protein itself,” Dr Zac Turner, a biomedical scientist and doctor, told news.com.au.

“The average ready-to-go protein drink can sneak in a lot of filler, meaning that creamy shot into your Diet Coke may end up countering your sugar-free intentions.”

Turner suggests opting for a clean, high-quality whey isolate with minimal sugar for those interested in trying the drink.

“It’s not likely to taste as fun or blend as easily but whey isolate packs a pure protein punch, so you’d actually get the benefits you’re after without accidentally turning your ‘diet’ drink into a dessert,” he explained.

Nutritionist Scott Keatley noted that extra protein isn’t essential for everyone. “While adding protein to a drink can be beneficial, it’s not always necessary for everyone, only those who are active, trying to build muscle or have increased protein needs, such as during recovery,” he told Women’s World.

Additionally, Diet Coke can impact digestion. “The carbonation and artificial sweeteners in Diet Coke may cause bloating or discomfort,” Keatley noted.

“Not only does it lack any real nutritional value. But it can also be hard to digest due to the carbonation and sweeteners.”

This is just the latest TikTok trend to raise concerns among experts, after a psychologist spoke out against the viral ‘winter arc’ craze.