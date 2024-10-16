Expert warns against TikTok’s viral ‘winter arc’ trend

A psychologist has warned that TikTok’s viral ‘winter arc’ challenge could worsen the mental health of those trying to improve their lives.

The popular ‘winter arc’ trend is surging on TikTok and social media, motivating users to set aside complacency and dedicate three months to intensive self-improvement from October 1 to December 31.

The challenge, which has been going viral since September 2024, promotes healthy behaviors taken to the extreme, pushing participants through mental and physical challenges they may not be ready for.

However, psychologist Natalie Buchwald from Manhattan Mental Health Counseling warns that the movement could be “toxic if it glamorizes non-health-promoting activities.” She advises that vulnerable people should seek safe and professional self-improvement advice.

To help navigate their winter of self-improvement, Natalie has some tips for sustainably improving your life while avoiding unnecessary side effects. First and foremost, she recommends getting enough sleep.

“Getting enough sleep is my top recommendation,” Natalie explains. “Some Winter Arc influencers are telling people to wake up super early in the morning for the sake of it, but these behaviors are rarely necessary.”

Next, she advises against following the crowd. “Much of what influencers say online is geared toward views and virality and doesn’t constitute practical advice,” she notes. “It shouldn’t be taken literally.”

Natalie encourages self-improvement with others: “Don’t follow the Winter Arc advice to self-isolate. Instead, exercise or train with others, turning it into a social experience.”

She also stresses the importance of setting achievable goals. “Avoid setting unachievable goals. These can cause immense stress and push people past their limits. Make them sustainable to build momentum toward them,” she shares.

Finally, Natalie highlights the importance of self-love throughout the process. “Don’t come at self-improvement from a position of self-hatred,” she cautions. “Instead, focus on doing it from a place of self-love to avoid worsening mental health.”

This is just the latest TikTok trend that experts have flagged red after a microbiologist spoke out against the viral fluffy popcorn craze.