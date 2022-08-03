TikTok prankster shocked after fake coupon gets him free Arby’s sandwich

No shirt, no shoes, free sandwich? A TikTok prankster is going viral after his strange fake coupon actually worked at an Arby’s and resulted in him getting free food.

If you’ve ever been on TikTok, chances are you’ve stumbled across a video of someone trolling employees at a store or fast food joint by asking a ridiculous question or using a hack to get free items off the menu.

Others, such as King Zehn, go the extra mile and really commit to their troll. For instance, the TikToker recently printed off some bizarre coupons for items such as a free ‘McMassage’ or Taco Bell toilet paper and attempted to use them on location.

Amazingly, his coupon for a “free sandwich” if he showed up wearing no shirt or shoes did quite a bit more than just troll staff at a local Arby’s.

Fake coupon somehow gets TikToker free food

After printing it off, he walked to an Arby’s without any shoes or a shirt on and presented the coupon, shocking employees at the restaurant.

King Zehn’s first attempt didn’t go so well with an employee dismissing the coupon. “Yeah, we’re not participating in this,” she said. “So you gotta go put on your clothes.”

However, his luck would change at a second and third Arby’s where a couple of managers tried honoring the coupon, even going as far as to make sure the TikToker didn’t have any shoes on.

TikTok/kingzehn This coupon somehow ended up scanning.

Miraculously, it ended up working when scanned earning the TikToker a free sandwich, much to his delight and viewers in the comments.

However, some users believe he may have printed off an actual code for a free sandwich and put it on the fake one, though King Zehn has denied these rumors.

“A universal barcode for a free sandwich? You serious bro?” the TikToker replied to a fan’s suggestion.

In any case, the clip has gone extremely viral, earning over 8.5 million views in just under a week so far. Just don’t go trying this at home.