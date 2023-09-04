How to hide reposts and make them private on TikTok

The repost button is not a new feature to the TikTok app, but many users might not know that you can make all your reposts private from your followers.

The button has been around for a little while, another way of engaging with your favorite videos and content creators.

While it’s easy to simply delete an accidental repost, many TikTokers might not know there’s an easy way to keep reposts private.

This way, you can still support your favorite TikTok creators while also keeping it private from your followers. Here’s everything you need to know about reposting a TikTok without your followers knowing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

How to hide reposts on TikTok

If you just want to support your top creators and not have their videos appear to your followers, then you can amend your TikTok repost settings. This way, your followers will not see the videos you repost.

Here’s how you hid reposts on TikTok:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Head to your profile and click on the three horizontal lines. Tap on Settings and Privacy and then scroll until you see the Repost section. Here you’ll be able to toggle the public option off, making your TikTok reposts private and therefore hidden from your followers.

If you only want to hide TikTok reposts from one person in particular, then unfortunately your only option is to block them. By doing this, they can’t interact with any of your content, your profile, or message you.

Article continues after ad

You can also set it so that your reposts can only be seen by your friends. Whatever option you would rather have, you can check what’s currently happening by going to the reposts tab on your profile.

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes