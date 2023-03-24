Many users on Snapchat are notified about stories that their friends upload, but if you no longer want to receive notifications about this, here’s how to turn Snapchat story notifications off.

Snapchat is one of the most popular social media platforms out there, with millions of users going on the app each day to send messages, pictures, and other media to their friends, as well as to post stories.

Stories will be available on the uploader’s profile for 24 hours, and may be available publicly, or only to you if the original poster has added you to their private story.

You may have found yourself receiving notifications from the app informing you that certain users have uploaded to their story.

However, if these notifications are becoming bothersome, here’s how you can turn them off.

How to turn off Snapchat story notifications

To turn off Snapchat story notifications for certain people, you will need to do as follows:

Open Snapchat Swipe right to go to the chat screen Tap and hold on the person whose story notifications you want to turn off Click ‘Story settings’ Turn the ‘Story notifications’ slider to the off position. You will be able to turn them back on at any time by toggling the switch to the on position.

You can also turn Snapchat notifications off altogether from your device settings.

