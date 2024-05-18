Woman shames her “big back” dog after she steals her hash browns

A TikToker and her corgi have gone viral after the adorable pup was shamed for stealing her mom’s breakfast.

TikToker and dog mom ‘Yalovecici’ was fuming after her corgi Korra ate her McDonald’s hash browns. Though she anticipated enjoying the greasy morning snack, she was rudely awakened when she noticed they were gone.

While nobody else was around to blame but the dog, the TikToker knew exactly who took her breakfast — so she hilariously called the pup out for stealing her food.

“I have never met a more big back b*tch in my life, Korra,” she jokingly exclaimed.

Korra then peeled her ears back after ignoring her mom the first few times she called her name. As the dog finally gave in, she turned around with a puzzled look as if she had no idea what was going on… but she knew.

Though the TikToker shamed her dog for having a “big back,” which means that you prioritize food and will eat just about anything in sight, viewers thought the lighthearted moment was comical.

“Big back Korra doesn’t know where the hashbrown is,” one viewer wrote with a crying-laughing emoji. “Korra is like where my f… Egg McMuffin,” added another.

Many others agreed that the pup was completely innocent. “The jury has determined Korra is innocent of all charges,” one viewer wrote. Korra’s mom then responded with a video of her dog, “I plead the fifth.”

Some viewers also sarcastically agreed that they wouldn’t talk to their dog for the rest of the day.“ Like, I love you, but I need you out of my sight for a while so I can process. Especially in THIS economy,” one exclaimed.

Though Korra surely stole the hearts of TikTok, she’s not the only adorable pup trending on the platform.

Recently this May, the ‘hands in’ challenge took over dog-tok. The fad involves dogs and their owners placing their hands in a pile, and viewers just can’t get enough of the viral videos.