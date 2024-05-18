Entertainment

What is the ‘sunrise or sunset’ trend on TikTok?

Kawter Abed
Sunrise or Sunset TikTok trendTIKTOK: krystaldunn_, vaneeemtz

A wholesome new trend is going viral on TikTok, which sees users asking their significant other and loved one whether they are a sunrise or sunset.

Over the years, TikTok has become the birthplace of countless creative trends and challenges, often going viral and inspiring thousands to participate.

The app’s latest one to take off is the adorable ‘sunrise or sunset’ trend, which encourages people to explore how their partners and loved ones view them metaphorically. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

‘Sunrise or sunset’ TikTok trend explained

The ‘sunrise or sunset’ trend involves asking someone close to you a straightforward but evocative question, either through a text message or directly: “Am I a sunrise or a sunset?”

The fad was popularized in mid-May and quickly became a staple on many users’ For You Pages. As videos tagged with #sunriseorsunset proliferated, the platform saw an influx of creative, funny, and heartwarming responses.

There is no right or wrong answer, as the terms ‘sunrise’ and ‘sunset’ have no specific meaning. The responses are just meant to be cute and thoughtful. For example, one boyfriend said: “Definitely sunrise, because sunrise suggests a future, promise, and brightness.”

Another husband added: “You’re both because you’re what I get up for in the mornings and you’re the last thing I see before I go to bed.”

Although many have given sweet responses that express affection for their loved one, others are perplexed by the question, responding with things like “I don’t know” or “What do you mean?”

One user went viral with a whopping 10 million views after sharing her brother’s response to her asking him whether she’s a sunrise or a sunset. He replied: “I think you’re a b*tch,” along with a heart emoji.

This is just the latest wholesome trend to garner traction on TikTok, after the endearing ‘hands in’ dog challenge took over the video app.

Kawter Abed

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers celebrity and reality TV news, and the latest viral TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

