What is the ‘sunrise or sunset’ trend on TikTok?

A wholesome new trend is going viral on TikTok, which sees users asking their significant other and loved one whether they are a sunrise or sunset.

Over the years, TikTok has become the birthplace of countless creative trends and challenges, often going viral and inspiring thousands to participate.

The app’s latest one to take off is the adorable ‘sunrise or sunset’ trend, which encourages people to explore how their partners and loved ones view them metaphorically. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

‘Sunrise or sunset’ TikTok trend explained

The ‘sunrise or sunset’ trend involves asking someone close to you a straightforward but evocative question, either through a text message or directly: “Am I a sunrise or a sunset?”

Article continues after ad

The fad was popularized in mid-May and quickly became a staple on many users’ For You Pages. As videos tagged with #sunriseorsunset proliferated, the platform saw an influx of creative, funny, and heartwarming responses.

Article continues after ad