Your Favorites section on TikTok is a great tool to use if you want to save lots of different kinds of videos without clogging up your Likes section. Here’s how to access your Favorites on the app.

While TikTok was once best known for its dance and lip-sync content, in recent months the type of content on the app has broadened widely to encompass a huge array of different communities and hobbies.

From makeup and recipes to funny videos and viral trends, you might find that your ‘likes’ section on TikTok is full of just about everything.

But if you want an easier way to categorize videos and be able to access them later on, the ‘Favorites’ feature is a great way to do so.

How to favorite a video on TikTok

Favoriting a video is a step longer than liking a video on TikTok, but you might find that it ends up being more convenient in the long run.

Fortunately, the process is still simple enough.

Launch TikTok. Find a video you want to add to your favorites. Tap the share button. Select ‘Add to Favorites from the bottom bar of the menu.

How to find Favorites on TikTok

Accessing your Favorites is just as simple as accessing your Likes.

Launch TikTok. Click on your Profile tab. Next to the button that says ‘Edit Profile,’ click the bookmark button. Click on ‘All Favorites,’ to view all your Favorited videos, or a specific collection.

You can also create a collection here by tapping the ‘Create new collection’ option.

How to delete a Favorite on TikTok

If you’ve Favorited a video by mistake, or you’ve decided to have a clear out of your collections, here’s how to remove a Favorite.

Navigate to the Favorites section on your profile. Click on the collection that contains the TikTok you want to remove. Tap on the video. Click the share button on the right-hand side, and then select ‘Remove from favorites’ to delete it.

The Favorites feature is proving to be immensely useful for people who want a place to store all of the random videos they find on their For You Page.